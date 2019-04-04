Qumulo Announces Broad Expansion of Cloud-Native File Storage Offerings

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qumulo, the leader of hybrid cloud file storage, today announced a significant expansion of its cloud portfolio, including the introduction of two new products - Qumulo CloudStudio™ and Qumulo CloudContinuity™ - as well as support for Qumulo’s cloud-native, distributed hybrid file system on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

According to Allied Market Research, the global cloud storage market size is estimated to reach more than $97 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 24.8 percent.

“File data is the engine of innovation. The faster that innovative organizations can create, store, analyze and share their data on-prem and in the public cloud, the faster they can accelerate winning business strategies,” said Bill Richter, president and CEO of Qumulo.

Today’s announcement includes the following elements:

Google Cloud Platform Support: Qumulo has partnered with Google to support Qumulo’s hybrid cloud file system on GCP and on the Google Cloud Platform Marketplace. Enterprises will be able to take advantage of the elastic compute resources, operational agility, and advanced services that Google’s public cloud offers.



With the addition of the Google Cloud Platform, Qumulo is able to provide multicloud platform support, making it easy for users to store, manage, and access their data, workloads and applications in both Amazon Web Services (AWS) and GCP. Qumulo also enables data replication between clouds for migration or multi-copy requirements.

Qumulo CloudStudio: Media and entertainment organizations of any size can scale production into the public cloud with Qumulo CloudStudio. CloudStudio securely moves traditionally on-prem workspaces, including desktops, applications, and data, to the public cloud on both the AWS and GCP platforms.



Qumulo’s file storage software is the same on-prem or in the cloud, making the transition seamless and easy, eliminating the need to reconfigure applications or retrain users.



For example, CloudStudio allows creative agencies, post-production studios, broadcasters, and visual effects studios to more efficiently work on editorial projects such as creative content development, rendering, and production by moving the necessary applications and data to the cloud. Studios can also better leverage resources and talent across time zones, and more effectively collaborate with globally-dispersed teams with CloudStudio.



CloudStudio can also help in the production of corporate video by allowing enterprises with in-house studios to leverage the power of the cloud. These businesses can gain efficiencies and cost savings by moving the data associated with developing and editing training videos, webinars, and other content services to the cloud.



One of the key partners that has been an early supporter of CloudStudio is Teradici, the creator of PC-over-IP (PCoIP) remoting protocol technology and Cloud Access Software, newly augmented with PCoIP Ultra™ enhancements for graphics-intensive applications and content. Teradici and Qumulo will provide a joint demonstration of Qumulo CloudStudio at the NAB Show taking place in Las Vegas April 6-11.

Qumulo CloudContinuity: Organizations need to ensure they have strategies in place for ongoing continuity of operations. Whether planning for a technology migration to the cloud, preparing for disaster recovery, or recovering lost files, Qumulo CloudContinuity makes these efforts easier.



This new offering enables users to have their data where they need it, when they need it. Users can automatically replicate their data from an on-prem Qumulo cluster to a Qumulo instance running in the cloud. Should a primary on-prem storage system experience a catastrophic failure, customers can redirect users and applications to the Qumulo cloud instance where they will have access to all of their data immediately. Qumulo’s CloudContinuity also enables quick, automated fail-back to an on-prem cluster in disaster recovery scenarios.



Users have the option to keep their CloudContinuity instance running 24/7, or can programmatically turn it on before replication to reduce costs.



For a limited time, organizations that order any on-prem Qumulo storage cluster with a minimum subscription term of 36 months will receive a one-year matching capacity CloudContinuity software license at no charge.

Qumulo is Trusted by Industry Leaders to Help Leverage the Power of the Cloud

Many of the world’s most respected organizations across multiple industries trust Qumulo to help them take advantage of the cloud:

Media and Entertainment: Film and animation studios depend on Qumulo’s hybrid cloud file storage. Visual effects studio FuseFX uses Qumulo on AWS for its television comedy program “The Tick,” and other projects. The flexibility to use the cloud both for large-scale rendering and for storage helped FuseFX keep their commitments, accelerate production, and reduce the risk of downtime, which can occur with on-prem render farms.

Film and animation studios depend on Qumulo’s hybrid cloud file storage. Visual effects studio FuseFX uses Qumulo on AWS for its television comedy program “The Tick,” and other projects. The flexibility to use the cloud both for large-scale rendering and for storage helped FuseFX keep their commitments, accelerate production, and reduce the risk of downtime, which can occur with on-prem render farms. Oil and Gas: As innovative organizations in the oil and gas exploration industry seek to take advantage of the cloud, they are choosing technology providers in their journey that can serve as true, customer-focused partners. In February, Qumulo joined The Open Group Open Subsurface Data Universe™ (OSDU) Forum to help oil and gas operators realize the advantages of the cloud.

As innovative organizations in the oil and gas exploration industry seek to take advantage of the cloud, they are choosing technology providers in their journey that can serve as true, customer-focused partners. In February, Qumulo joined The Open Group Open Subsurface Data Universe™ (OSDU) Forum to help oil and gas operators realize the advantages of the cloud. Corporate Video: Corporate video has become mainstream for today’s employee education, training, corporate communication, marketing and advertising campaigns, helping to improve overall communications and reduce costs. Qumulo’s hybrid cloud file storage meets the demands of today’s corporate video content production and storage; providing a modern infrastructure employing flash-first technology which can handle the toughest 4K workloads, and limitless scalability to manage growing capacities and retention requirements.

Corporate video has become mainstream for today’s employee education, training, corporate communication, marketing and advertising campaigns, helping to improve overall communications and reduce costs. Qumulo’s hybrid cloud file storage meets the demands of today’s corporate video content production and storage; providing a modern infrastructure employing flash-first technology which can handle the toughest 4K workloads, and limitless scalability to manage growing capacities and retention requirements. Life Sciences: Organizations that want to move their genomic analysis workloads or research imaging to the cloud can take advantage of Qumulo’s multicloud platform support. Qumulo’s file system has the highest performance of any cloud offering, and is the only file storage system in the cloud with a full set of enterprise features, such as multi-protocol support and real-time visibility.

Supporting Quotes:

Bill Richter, president and CEO, Qumulo:

“The cloud enables enterprises across all industries to unlock business opportunities by bringing agility and responsiveness to their organizations. Lifting workloads and data to the public cloud allows customers to better collaborate and manage data across regions, and across the world. Qumulo’s mission from day one has been to help our customers unleash the power of their file data, whether it is on-prem or in the cloud.”

Ryan McNeely, partner and creative director, VisualCreatures:

“What made Qumulo CloudStudio so appealing to VisualCreatures is the opportunity to rapidly and seamlessly scale our editing, animation and VFX production to the cloud, so that we could continue to meet customer demand under incredibly tight deadlines. This could be a strong competitive advantage for a boutique studio like ours, because it allows us to continue our focus on producing great work for our clients and growing our business.”

David Smith, CEO, Teradici:

“The Qumulo CloudStudio creates a powerful, complete solution for customers. Together with Qumulo, Teradici can provide a clear and efficient path for organizations to move desktops, applications and data to the cloud, whether using AWS, Google Cloud Platform, or a combination of either with on-prem data centers.

Availability: Qumulo has been available on AWS since 2017 and in the AWS Marketplace since 2018. Qumulo CloudStudio and Qumulo CloudContinuity are available now in the AWS Marketplace, and will be available later this year in the GCP Marketplace.

Resources

Suggested Tweet: @Qumulo Announces Broad Expansion of Cloud-Native File Storage Offerings http://bit.ly/2YJdnbs

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo is the leader in hybrid cloud file storage, providing real-time visibility, scale and control of your data across on-prem and cloud. Qumulo’s real-time analytics enable customers to understand their storage at a granular level, detect bottlenecks and accelerate performance. Built to scale across data center and cloud, Qumulo enables programmatic configuration and management of usage, capacity and performance. Qumulo’s innovative approach continuously delights customers with new capabilities, 100 percent usable capacity and direct access to experts. For more information, visit www.qumulo.com.

Qumulo and the Qumulo logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Qumulo, Inc. All other marks and names herein may be trademarks of other companies. Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.