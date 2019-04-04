Eldorado Stone adds two new colors to its award-winning Vintage Ranch™ profile

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eldorado Stone, manufacturer of the world’s most believable architectural stone veneer, continues to capture the character and warmth of classic American barn wood with the debut of Dawnwood and Stratuswood, the two newest color palettes for its award-winning Vintage Ranch™ profile. Dawnwood, which presents a whitewashed beige barn wood, and Stratuswood, a warm-toned and earthy gray, expand upon the color offerings in this popular stone veneer, allowing designers and homeowners to craft a contemporary design while incorporating the timeless beauty of some of North America’s most iconic structures.

“Designers are shifting away from the icy, cool grays often used to achieve a modern aesthetic, which means now is the perfect time to give a contemporary twist to our Vintage Ranch profile,” said Sarah Lograsso, Director of Marketing. “With the introduction of Dawnwood and Stratuswood, we’re excited to give professionals and homeowners the perfect textures to modernize their designs with warmer neutral hues while incorporating the charm of aged barn wood.”

The introduction of Dawnwood and Stratuswood drive a growing trend of warming up the icy cool neutrals that typically characterize contemporary spaces. These nostalgic new color palettes incorporate subtle warm notes of beige and taupe while uniquely interpreting the weather-worn texture and patina of barn wood. In addition to Dawnwood and Stratuswood, Vintage Ranch is available in four other timeless shades: Doverwood, Foxwood, Parchwood and Saddlewood.

Made of concrete, Vintage Ranch is an authentic wood plank stone profile that has received numerous awards, including a “30 Most Innovative Products” award from Beautiful Kitchens & Baths, a “Top 100 Product” from This Old House, a “Top 101 Product” from Building Design & Construction and an International GOOD DESIGN™ Award. Each plank is carefully hand painted to display the unmatched beauty and depth of natural textures.

To download high-resolution images of the new profiles, click here. For more information on Eldorado Stone, please visit EldoradoStone.com.

About Eldorado Stone

Eldorado Stone, LLC is the manufacturer of the world’s most believable architectural stone veneer and is headquartered in San Marcos, California. It is a subsidiary of Headwaters Incorporated (NYSE:HW), a world leader in creating value through innovative advancements in building products. For more than 45 years, Eldorado Stone has demonstrated an undeniable passion for creating authentic products that elevate quality and design, including architectural stone and brick veneer, natural stone veneer, fireplace surrounds, fire bowls and outdoor living products. The company currently operates manufacturing facilities in several states with regional distribution centers across the U.S. For more information and to view a gallery of beautiful installations, visit EldoradoStone.com.