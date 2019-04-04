FPO Marketing Chosen as Agency of Record for SimplyFresco, LLC

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FPO Marketing & Advertising (FPO) announced today it has been named agency of record by SimplyFresco LLC, parent company to the Cocina Fresca Cantina Style salsa brand and product line. All four Cocina Fresca salsas are proudly made in San Antonio, Texas and distributed at more than 3,500 grocery stores throughout the US. Cocina Fresca salsas are sold in the refrigerated produce and deli departments. FPO will focus on brand strategy, account planning, and shopper marketing services as well as digital services including social media marketing, and web design and development.

“We decided to go with FPO because they want to be more than our agency, they want to be our marketing partner, for the long term,” said Justin Sands, President of SimplyFresco. “They demonstrated a clear understanding of how we have grown and where we want to take Cocina Fresca. FPO’s team is creative, thinks strategically, and has the digital and social expertise we need to tell our story. I’m looking forward to working together.”

“The synergy with SimplyFresco was immediate,” stated FPO Group Creative Director, Marcos Hernandez. “We both are passionate about our craft, so innovation is top priority. Cocina Fresca refrigerated salsas are really changing the salsa game. We’re excited about introducing more people to their great fresh salsas.”

About SimplyFresco, LLC: SimplyFresco, LLC was founded in 2005 by a group of salsa lovers with more than 100 years of knowledge of the salsa industry. In order to produce the best tasting refrigerated salsas, SimplyFresco puts quality and safety at the forefront of its operation by utilizing HPP (High Pressure Processing) technology. From sourcing fresh ingredients to washing, dicing, and packaging, SimplyFresco ensures complete satisfaction all the way to the consumer. In 2012, the company launched its Cocina Fresca Cantina Style line to the market, which includes Mild Jalapeño, Medium Serrano, Medium-Hot Habanero, and Mild Sweet Onion. Cocina Fresca salsas are all natural, preservative and gluten free, and high pressure certified. SimplyFresco is Safe Quality Food (SQF) certified as an HPP Processor. For more information, visit www.cocinafresca.com.

About FPO Marketing & Advertising: Founded in 2003 in San Antonio, FPO Marketing & Advertising is a total market agency that offers a comprehensive menu of strategic marketing and creative services. FPO continues to strengthen its list of Clients with well-known brands like Whataburger, Blue Bell Creameries, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and Visionworks. They have also provided various marketing services to consumer brands such as Campbell’s, Gibson Guitars, Coca-Cola and Snuggle Fabric Softener. For more information, visit www.fpomarketing.com.