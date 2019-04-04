The Dallas Entrepreneur Center (The DEC) and North Texas Angel Network (NTAN) announce strategic partnership to accelerate startup growth.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of Dallas Startup Week, The DEC and NTAN announce plans to form a strategic and operational partnership between the two organizations. The collaboration is intended to expand the long-standing, accredited angel investor network and the startup entrepreneur community to spur innovation, deal flow, and company launches in North Texas.

“As an investor-focused organization, NTAN exists to present quality, early-stage investment opportunities to our membership and to nurture active angel investing in our region overall. By aligning with The DEC, we will more rapidly tap into opportunities and increase our visibility,” says NTAN Board Chair Chris Wilkes. “More so, leveraging The DEC’s operational excellence allows our increased focus on evaluating and investing in strong founders and ideas.”

The DEC CEO Alyce Alston notes, “North Texas has long been associated with solid, savvy entrepreneurs and investors – and a growth trajectory that is enviable. As the market evolves, connections become more paramount for the success of our entire ecosystem. Our partnership with NTAN will open doors to angel funding sources for entrepreneurs and offer leadership and operational support for the NTAN organization.”

Over its 10-year history, NTAN members have invested in excess of $10 million into startup organizations. Notable investments, totaling more than $1 million each from NTAN members, include Ikonopedia, Natural Dental Implants, Tella Firma, and Vital Arts & Science. In 2018, angel investments were made into Natural Dental Implants, Pheramor, Stocked Robotics, teleCalm, and TeVido, among others.

The collaboration is intended to include strategic, revenue, operational, and marketing elements to attract and introduce entrepreneurs and angel investors more efficiently and effectively. The organizations will continue to exist as separate entities and plan to commence the partnership on May 1, 2019.

About NTAN

For more than a decade, the North Texas Angel Network (NTAN) has connected early stage companies with angel investors to help private investors make private deals with private companies. The non-profit, member-led organization reviews investment opportunities across industries, including medical device and service companies, software and hardware technology, and construction innovation, among others. One of the oldest and largest networks in Texas, NTAN is a member of the Angel Capital Association and the Alliance of Texas Angel Networks.

About The DEC

Coming up on its sixth anniversary, The Dallas Entrepreneur Center (The DEC) is a 501c3 non-profit organization driving innovation and economic impact by helping entrepreneurs start, build and grow their businesses. Through a number of innovative hubs across DFW, the DEC Network provides entrepreneurs with education, mentorship, community and advocacy.