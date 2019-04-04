Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) Extends Pilot with Surveyor Health to Expand MyMeds Medication Therapy Management Program

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SURVEYOR Health, a leading provider of advanced intelligence tools for pharmacists of health plans and other risk bearing entities, announces that Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has extended the pilot of Surveyor Health’s AI Platform to support IEHP’s MyMeds Medication Therapy Management (MTM) program for 2019. In a strategic collaboration between IEHP, Preveon Health, and Surveyor Health, Preveon Health’s pharmacists will continue using Surveyor Health’s AI Platform to optimize patient medication regimens as a part of the MyMeds program.

Surveyor Health’s Platform and its applications play a critical role in supporting Preveon’s pharmacists by integrating IEHP’s data for its 1.2 million members along with prescription fill history and all lab data to provide unique customizable views of member history. Surveyor Health’s population health application, StratMaps™ then uniquely uses medication risks to stratify the membership so those at highest risk are reviewed first.

Dr. Ed Jai, Pharm.D., Senior Director of Pharmaceutical Services at IEHP, comments: “Surveyor Health’s technology is a state-of-the-art decision support, documentation and workflow software system that improves clinical outcomes and pharmacist MTM productivity. The technology uses predictive modeling analytics and combines layers of clinical data to allow the user to optimize drug regimens and outcomes. I am so excited we share a common vision and look forward to building on the results we have already delivered.”

Preveon Health’s clinical pharmacists then use MedRiskMaps Workflow™ with motivational interviewing techniques to add to the member history, determine adherence, visualize risks, and build action plans and reports that give providers all the motivation they need to adopt the recommendations.

Dennis Ho, Pharm.D., Founder and CEO of Preveon Health notes: “Preveon’s clinical pharmacists consider Surveyor Health’s MedRiskMaps to be the best tool they have utilized to perform this critical service. Clinical pharmacists can use the intelligence from the tool to make better clinical decisions and they can do that in less time with more consistency.”

In 2018, Phase 1 of the MyMeds program exceeded the program goals for chronic disease management including diabetes, asthma and hypercholesterolemia. Surveyor Health’s AI Platform was instrumental in the achievement of the following successes which showed a substantial return on investment.

2018 MyMeds Program Goals and Results

Learn and document what works and what doesn’t with extensive metrics to calculate ROI

Prioritize Reviews using Population Stratification Improved population stratification with AI to identify and prioritize those at greatest risk

Support Clinical Pharmacists Each pharmacist delivered double the reviews in the same time with decision support, documentation and workflow automation

Reduce Polypharmacy 25% drop in pain medication prescribing 18% drop overall

Increase Adherence 5% increase in adherence for diabetes mellitus and hypercholesterolemia

Reduce drug risks that lead to lack of adherence and increase acute care utilization 50% drop in drug-drug interactions 47% reduction in duplicative therapy 11% reduction in adverse event risks

Improve Patient Care for Chronic Diseases Over 50% increase in A1c and Cholesterol lab draws



Erick Von Schweber, Founder and CEO of Surveyor Health Corporation says: “We have spent nine years of research and development to create the most advanced AI enabled application to assist clinicians in their review of medication profiles. We find that IEHP epitomizes what it means to be a proactive health plan and are excited that Dr. Jai and his team are partnering with us in this groundbreaking program. We look forward to continue working together to revolutionize medication management.”

Following 2018’s phase one successes, the 2019 phase 2 expansion will increase the number of patient’s reviewed by adding additional clinical pharmacists, target specific HEDIS measures, and implement sophisticated outcomes measurement features to track and report on provider adoption of recommendations as well as medical outcomes including hospitalizations, acute care utilization and patient risks mitigation.

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a not-for-profit Medi-Cal and Medicare health plan located in Rancho Cucamonga, California. With a network of over 6,000 providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medi-Cal and Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with providers, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to providing members with quality, accessible and wellness-based healthcare services. For more information, please visit: http://www.iehp.org.

About Surveyor Health

Surveyor Health is a leading provider of advanced intelligence tools for clinicians of health plans and other risk bearing entities. Surveyor Health’s mission is to bring modern science and engineering to pharmacy care through its Systems Artificial Intelligence. Our Systems AI, helps to optimize population medications by identifying the most suboptimal patients and coordinating the selection of optimal regimens. For more information, please visit: http://www.SurveyorHealth.com

About Preveon Health

Preveon Health is a disease management company that is contracted with selected insurances to assist Providers with Patient care. Preveon’s team of Clinical Pharmacists, Dietitians and Patient Care Specialists are available to educate and advise Patients on their chronic conditions, medications and diet. Our goal at Preveon Health is to establish a connection between Patients, Providers and Payers to optimize each Patient’s care. For more information, please visit: https://health.preveon.com/