The Bankers Bank Licenses U.S. Dataworks Integrated Receivables Solution, Expanding Business Services for their 250+ Client Banks

SUGAR LAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Dataworks, Inc., the leading integrated receivables technology provider in the banking industry, announced that The Bankers Bank licensed their Integrated Receivables module of Clearingworks, bringing innovative technology to hundreds of banks and the strategic business customers they serve.

“Receivables cash flow is the life blood for businesses and businesses are the life blood of the community banking customers we serve,” stated Don Abernathy, President and CEO for The Bankers Bank. “The Clearingworks Integrated Receivables solution automates and accelerates cash receipts and cash application for businesses of all sizes, making it a critical treasury product for 2019 and beyond.”

The Integrated Receivables solution will be hosted in The Bankers Bank’s secure data center, so any member bank can easily extend their business banking services without extensive upfront costs. Each bank subscribing to the service will have a uniquely branded portal and can tailor their product offering to specific market segments while relying on The Bankers Bank to maintain the IT infrastructure to enable Integrated Receivables.

“We took our highly configurable and complex Integrated Receivables solution and made it easy to implement for The Bankers Bank respondent institutions in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico,” said David L. Peterson, President of U.S. Dataworks. “Technology that was previously available only for business customers with extensive budgets is now available for any Bankers Bank client on a ‘pay as you go’ basis.”

The solution will go live in May and the first banks will complete their implementation shortly thereafter.

About U.S. Dataworks

U.S. Dataworks, Inc., with locations in Sugar Land, TX, Oklahoma City, OK, and Atlanta, GA provides payment automation and integrated receivables technology to empower banks of any size to offer sophisticated treasury management services to their business customers. The flagship software, Clearingworks, takes treasury management solutions to a new level, by combining Intelligent Learning™ with proven integrated receivables technology to meet the changing demands of financial institutions and the businesses they serve.

U.S. Dataworks, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Bankers Bancorp of Oklahoma, Inc. More information is available at www.usdataworks.com.

For sales inquiries, please contact Kathy Harkey, Senior Vice President of Sales at kharkey@usdataworks.com or at +1 (770) 331-3086.