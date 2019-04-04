Carisk Partners with Valera Health to Enhance Personalized Patient Engagement, Advance Care Coordination

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carisk Partners (Carisk), a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company, and Valera Health, a digital health startup, have partnered to deliver an intuitive behavioral healthcare experience for patients. Valera Health leverages analytics and mobile tools that monitor, engage, and connect patients with care coordination teams. Carisk plans to utilize the Valera technology to provide its care coordination teams with tools to optimize care management.

“This partnership furthers our patient-centered approach, allowing us to meet the patients where they are in their recovery process, in the manner in which they prefer,” says Joseph Berardo Jr., CEO of Carisk. “We place high value on the Valera technology and its analytic capabilities to enhance our workflow resulting in an even more effective, collaborative process for patient-centered care. This partnership aligns with our commitment to achieve consistent, results-driven outcomes by better tracking patient progress toward goals.”

Valera Health tracks outcomes longitudinally to identify clinical improvement and deterioration, consistently increasing care manager efficiency by nearly 50 percent. This technology further complements Carisk’s P2R platform, allowing its care coordinators to enhance their biopsychosocial assessments and integrate more analytics. Valera’s data science capability directly integrates with Carisk’s advanced P2R platform for the early identification of high-risk patients and intervention.

Thomas Tsang, M.D., CEO and co-founder, Valera Health, says, “We’re excited to innovate with Carisk Partners, a leader in care management of high-need high-complex patients, to further the recovery journey with technology enhanced patient-centered programs and services. Helping each patient to recover and getting them back to live their lives to the fullest is our goal.”

About Carisk Partners

Carisk (formerly Concordia Care, Inc.) is a specialty risk transfer, care coordination company serving insurers, government entities, self-insured plan sponsors and other managed care organizations. With a foundation in behavioral health, Carisk’s combined end-to-end solutions include risk-transfer and care coordination of delayed recovery and complex, catastrophic cases. Carisk guarantees to improve outcomes and reduces long-term cost of care for its clients by leveraging its biopsychosocial approach, extensive networks of quality providers and proprietary technologies modeled for the early identification and intervention of high-risk patients. Carisk is the first and only Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organization with dual accreditations from both the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare, Inc. (AAAHC). Visit www.cariskpartners.com to learn more.

About Valera Health

Valera Health is a health technology company dedicated to providing effective and scalable solutions for behavioral healthcare management. Valera Health combines digital technology, algorithm development, and evidence-based care models to deliver personalized behavioral healthcare when and where it is needed most.