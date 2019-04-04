Nimble, Microsoft Gold Partner + Simply Mail Solutions Bring Simple, Smart CRM for Office 365 to UK Customers

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nimble – the Simple, Smart CRM for Office 365 and G Suite – today announced a partnership with Simply Mail Solutions, (SMS) Ltd., a Microsoft Gold Distribution Partner and world-class managed cloud service provider. The partnership addresses small to mid-sized enterprises’ (SMEs) or small to mid-sized businesses’ (SMBs) need for an easy-to-implement, easy-to-use contact relationship manager. Newly available to Simply Mail Solutions’ 4,500 small- and mid-sized customers, Nimble provides an intelligent, intuitive way for teams of 2-25 people to cultivate their sales, marketing, and business networks without the high cost or complexities of an enterprise CRM solution.

The partnership is enabled by Microsoft’s partner-to-partner cloud marketplace in Partner Center. In pilot since 2017, the program makes it easy for partners to sell, provision, and bill Microsoft customers for third-party solutions that address specific business needs.

Nimble Contact Management Features for Office 365 Workgroups

Backed by SMS’s latest cloud technology, 24/7 UK Support, and highly-qualified engineers, Nimble enables Microsoft Office 365 users to cultivate relationships in authentic and meaningful ways, without ever leaving their inbox.

Nimble ties all your contacts together . It combines social contacts with individual email users’ contacts, emails, and calendars from Outlook (desktop and mobile) and Office 365 in an easy-to-use contact relationship manager.

. It combines social contacts with individual email users’ contacts, emails, and calendars from Outlook (desktop and mobile) and Office 365 in an easy-to-use contact relationship manager. It fills the gap between Office 365, Dynamics, and more . For customers with more complex environments, Nimble syncs contacts from Microsoft Dynamics, social media, and more than 160 SaaS-based solutions.

. For customers with more complex environments, Nimble syncs contacts from Microsoft Dynamics, social media, and more than 160 SaaS-based solutions. Nimble empowers teams to connect more effectively by enriching contacts automatically with social context and business insights.

by enriching contacts automatically with social context and business insights. It automates administrative tasks : Nimble tracks email and Twitter engagement history as people work, freeing them from tedious data entry in the CRM.

: Nimble tracks email and Twitter engagement history as people work, freeing them from tedious data entry in the CRM. Nimble is easily accessible anywhere you need it: Nimble delivers team profiles in the inbox, calendars, and contacts as well as across the web, on social platforms, and in cloud-based business applications.

“Virtually all our customers need a contact relationship management platform like Nimble that centralizes and shares customer knowledge across the organization so teams can treat every contact like a VIP,” said SMS CEO Colin Smith. “Depending on the customer’s environment, Nimble can either work as a stand-alone CRM for Office 365, Outlook and Outlook mobile, or as an intelligent add-in to popular SaaS sales, marketing, accounting, and customer service applications.”

“We are delighted to combine the power of Nimble with SMS’s unbeatable combination of premier cloud technology, 24/7 UK support, and highly qualified engineers,” said Kevin Turner, Nimble’s Head of Strategic Partner Development. “Our partnership empowers customers to gather contact relationship data under one roof, automate data enrichment and data entry, and effectively communicate with customers and prospects within a scalable, secure, and constantly connected environment.”

ABOUT NIMBLE – Nimble is the simple, smart CRM platform that Office 365 and G Suite users trust to find prospects, nurture relationships, and close more deals — all without leaving their inbox. Thousands of people use Nimble to successfully nurture their personal and business relationships across email, social networks, and more than 160 SaaS business applications.

Nimble has been named “Market Leading CRM for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use” by many experts, including CRM Market Leader by G2 Crowd in Spring 2019 for the seventh consecutive year, CRM Watchlist Winner for three consecutive years, #1 Sales Intelligence Tool for Customer Satisfaction by G2 Crowd for the eighth consecutive time and Small Business Sales and Marketing CRM Users Choice Awards winner by Fit Small Business. Nimble combines the strengths of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence and marketing automation into one powerful relationship management platform that delivers valuable relationship insights everywhere you work. Try Nimble’s 14-day free trial today, or learn more at Nimble.com.

Located in Santa Monica, Nimble is in the heart of the Southern California Silicon Beach tech community and was recently voted The Most Loved Santa Monica Tech Startup. For more information, visit http://www.nimble.com.

ABOUT SIMPLY MAIL SOLUTIONS – SMS is a Microsoft Gold Partner delivering cloud services since 2006. Over 4,500 business with more than 27,000 mailboxes rely on SMS to maintain constant connectivity to their email and other Microsoft Business Cloud offerings in a secure, scalable environment. For more information, visit https://simplymailsolutions.com/about.