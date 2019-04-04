H Code Enters Exclusive Partnership With Leading Argentine Television Company Artear

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H Code, the undisputed leader in digital advertising for the U.S. Hispanic market, announced today an exclusive partnership with Artear (artear.com.ar), one of the leading media and television companies in Argentina with over 400 million page views per month.

“Our partnership with Artear showcases H Code’s determination to connect leading media properties across Latin America with brands and advertisers in the United States to better reach all U.S. Hispanics,” said Parker Morse, CEO of H Code. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Artear, a well-known leader in Argentine television, and hope to help them maximize their digital platforms, which not only offers quality inventory in a brand safe environment for our advertisers, but also high-quality content for its users.”

The new agreement between the two leading companies gives H Code sole access to Artear’s digital advertising inventory in the United States, meaning that no other network will have access to this inventory. H Code will exclusively represent 100 percent of all ads across Artear’s Ciudad Magazine, eltrece, ElDoce.tv, and Todo Noticias (known as TN), one of the most visited news sites in Argentina.

“H Code is proud to be able to partner with the best media properties in Latin America. Our team works hard to build strong relationships with our publisher partners and reach Hispanics of all countries of origin or descent. With our latest exclusive partnership with Artear, we are able to extend our ad inventory from Argentina and ensure that U.S. Hispanics, especially Argentinians living in the U.S., are better represented,” stated Pablo Rivera, VP of Publisher Development for H Code.

H Code’s exclusive partnership with Artear is the first in 2019 for the company, following agreements in 2018 with various influential LATAM media properties operating in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, El Salvador, Mexico, and more.

About H Code

Founded in 2015, H Code is the leading digital advertising platform reaching U.S. Hispanic consumers at scale. The company was formed to better connect brands and advertisers with U.S. Hispanics online. It reaches this niche audience by bringing together targetable data, the right inventory, and impactful creative. Through H Code’s platform, brands can more effectively reach Hispanics than with any other organization in the Hispanic market. Key clients include Disney Theatrical, Toyota, Walmart, Delta Air Lines, Chase, Kaiser Permanente, Clorox, Verizon, USPS, and more.