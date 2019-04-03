Real Vision’s Best-In-Class Financial Content Now On Xfinity X1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Real Vision, the leading streaming video on demand service for financial and business media, announces it is available over the internet on Comcast’s Xfinity X1. X1 customers can now access Real Vision’s informative and actionable video-on-demand content, which features 15 unique series including interviews, analysis and documentaries focused on democratizing the very best financial intelligence, at home on the TV.

X1 customers can subscribe to and access the service by saying “Real Vision” into their X1 voice remote or by finding it within the networks section of Xfinity on Demand. Real Vision can be added to X1 customers’ service for $14.99/month after a seven-day free trial.

Featuring internationally-renowned thinkers and notably difficult-to-access guests including Kyle Bass, Jim Rogers, Mark Cuban, Stanley Druckenmiller, Jim Chanos, Mike Steinhardt, Mike Novogratz and many more, Real Vision has quickly established itself as the premier financial media company amongst those in the know. The company’s unique, successful subscription model attracts a fiercely loyal audience of young, affluent and highly educated viewers. By focusing on high-quality and immersive content, an average program on Real Vision, regardless of length, is watched 87% to completion.

“Given our subscription-based approach, Real Vision has turned financial media on its head and organically built viewership by dedicating our time and resources to distributing thoughtful, in-depth finance and business content,” said Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal. “By launching on Comcast’s X1, Real Vision has taken another next step toward its goal of democratizing financial information for everyone, everywhere.”

It’s availability on X1 is the latest in a series of distribution partnerships that have drastically expanded Real Vision’s reach, which now extends to viewers in more than 110 countries around the world.

Real Vision was co-founded by Pal -- a renowned economist, investor and Goldman Sachs alumnus and ex-hedge fund manager -- along with Damian Horner, a highly-awarded creative advertising executive, who both believed Wall Street and financial media failed main street investors during the last financial crisis. They set out to reach a skeptical millennial generation that is less willing to rely on traditional sources of information to help plan for the years ahead.

ABOUT REAL VISION

Real Vision is a groundbreaking global financial and business media company offering video-on-demand television and written research. The company’s content includes exclusive in-depth interviews, documentaries and research from the world's sharpest minds. Real Vision’s thousands of paying subscribers and viewers in over 100 countries are proof that Real Vision’s approach to financial news and opinion is the future of media. Visit RealVision.com.