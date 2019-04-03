Compass Minerals Reaches New Three-Year Labor Agreement with Cote Blanche Mine Employees

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) announced that a new collective bargaining agreement has been ratified by its Cote Blanche mine employees represented by USW Local 14425.

The three-year agreement includes pay rate and benefit enhancements to be more consistent with other U.S.-based Compass Minerals employees as well as features that provide greater operational flexibility for the company.

“This agreement is an important step towards creating sustainable success at the mine and balances the needs of our employees with the interests of our customers and shareholders,” said Don Brumm, vice president, operations Cote Blanche mine. “Throughout the entire process, we’ve had productive and respectful dialogue with the union’s bargaining committee, which resulted in a positive outcome for all.”

“I am very pleased with the outcome of these negotiations as well as with the improved engagement of our employees throughout all of our operations,” said Anthony Sepich, senior vice president, Salt. “The collaboration that was demonstrated by all involved in the negotiations is an example of the culture we are building, which we believe will increase our execution effectiveness throughout the salt business.”

Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K., operating 21 production facilities and employing more than 3,000 personnel worldwide. Compass Minerals’ mission is to be the best essential minerals company by safely delivering where and when it matters. For more information about Compass Minerals and its products, please visit www.compassminerals.com.

