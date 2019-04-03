Skydance Television Forms Exclusive Multi-Year Overall Deal with Lewaa Nasserdeen

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skydance Television today announced that it has entered into an exclusive multi-year overall production agreement with actor-writer-producer Lewaa Nasserdeen (Daredevil). Under the deal, the highly sought after Nasserdeen will create, develop and produce original scripted series for the studio. The studio currently has multiple projects in development with Nasserdeen, which will be announced in the coming months.

“Lewaa is a dynamic storyteller, producer, writer and actor and we couldn’t be more excited to join forces with such a creative talent,” said Marcy Ross, President of Skydance Television. “As we continue to expand our development roster, it’s important for Skydance to partner with established producers as well as emerging showrunners like Lewaa who offer a bold, unique and fresh voice in television today.”

“Skydance masterfully combines inspired world-building with rich and memorable characters. This is an ideal partnership that supports my passion to create indelible stories of untold perspectives that connect with a global audience,” said Nasserdeen. “I am thrilled to be working with the incredible team at Skydance Television.”

Lewaa Nasserdeen has a passion for exploring human stories across a wide breadth of genres. A prolific multi-hyphenate, Nasserdeen recently wrote, starred in, and executive produced Berlin, a half-hour dramedy produced by Jax Media. Prior to Berlin, Nasserdeen co-produced the critically-acclaimed third season of Marvel’s Daredevil for Netflix, and wrote and oversaw the much talked about fourth episode ('Blindsided') featuring the groundbreaking 11-minute prison fight sequence.

Deftly pivoting between drama and comedy, Nasserdeen got his start in television as a writer on the ABC hit series The Goldbergs and The Real O’Neals. He has also worked with HBO (Vinyl) and has a robust development slate with genres from horror to poignant drama. On the acting side, Lewaa recently guest-starred on an NCIS: New Orleans episode opposite Scott Bakula (Conspiracy Theories).

Skydance Television is coming off its most successful year-to-date, with five original series and a record amount of series renewals and projects in development. In addition to shooting the second season of Altered Carbon for Netflix, Skydance is currently in production on the sixth season of its hit comedy series Grace and Frankie, one of Netflix’s longest running series. Its current slate also includes the upcoming sci-fi drama Foundation for Apple TV+ and the second seasons of Condor for AT&T Audience Network and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan for Amazon - the latter was recently greenlit for season three.

About Skydance Television

Skydance Media is a diversified media company founded by David Ellison in 2010 to create high-quality, event-level entertainment for global audiences. Skydance Television, the rapidly growing and critically acclaimed television division launched in 2013, is now a leading supplier of premium scripted content to broadcast, cable, and digital platforms. Its diverse slate of original series currently includes two Emmy-nominated series, Grace and Frankie and Altered Carbon on Netflix, Condor on AT&T Audience Network, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Amazon and Foundation on Apple.