Rhode Island Issues RFP for Reuse of McCoy Stadium and Pawtucket Redevelopment

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation, in partnership with the City of Pawtucket, issued a request for proposals related to the reuse of McCoy Stadium & Pawtucket Downtown Redevelopment. The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation is seeking proposals from individuals, firms, and/or organizations who are interested in using, redeveloping and operating McCoy Stadium, potentially securing a professional sports team for that facility, and redeveloping sites in the City of Pawtucket’s Downtown Redevelopment Area for ancillary or sports-related uses. Deadline for RFP submissions is Thursday, April 25 at 2PM.

The RFP details the project objectives and scope for potential respondents. These include:

Secure continued uses of McCoy Stadium with a strong preference for a professional sports tenant

Provide for the upgrade and repair of the Stadium

Establish an operational management program for the Stadium

Identify community and economic development opportunities near McCoy and in the Pawtucket Downtown Redevelopment Area

All proposals will be reviewed and evaluated by the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation and the City of Pawtucket. Proposals will be reviewed and evaluated based upon information contained in the respective submission packages and their responsiveness to the submission criteria. The RFP can be downloaded by visiting https://commerceri.com/mccoy-stadium-rfp/.

