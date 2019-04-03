CURE Media Group Adds the Male Breast Cancer Coalition to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CURE Media Group – which reaches over 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers across an industry-leading multimedia platform devoted solely to cancer updates and research – announces the addition of The Male Breast Cancer Coalition (MBCC) to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

“We are proud to partner with The Male Breast Cancer Coalition to continue to empower the male breast cancer community through our ongoing efforts to identify novel treatment approaches by providing relevant information,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of CURE Media Group.

The Male Breast Cancer Coalition is a nonprofit patient advocacy organization dedicated to educating the world about male breast cancer. MBCC shares stories from male breast cancer survivors and offers resources for men and their families who are navigating a disease that typically affects women. MBCC strives to build awareness through experiences of survivors. The organization visits schools and attends events and conferences around the world to educate everyone, including the medical community, on male breast cancer.

The SAP program builds a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, CURE Media Group will give MBCC another platform to raise awareness of male breast cancer through true stories from survivors. The SAP program is designed to facilitate an open exchange of information among trusted peers, with the ultimate goal of improving patient care.

