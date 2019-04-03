Resource Financial Services selects NestReady to provide integrated homebuying experience.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Columbia, S.C.-based Resource Financial Services has partnered with NestReady, a technology firm that has developed platforms to bring all parties in the homebuying process together, and make mortgage lenders the trusted brand for every homebuying need.

Resource Financial turned to NestReady to streamline its mortgage services offering and to provide an integrated experience for its customers. According to Resource Financial’s Chief Executive Officer, A. Wade Douroux, the NestReady platform offers a transparent environment for potential homebuyers as they search for their dream house. Additionally, the lender can ensure an interactive and efficient user experience through access to NestReady’s network of experienced real estate professionals.

“The growing number of millennials looking to buy a home inspired us to implement services they feel comfortable using and those that will make the homebuying process less intimidating,” Douroux said. “Our partnership with NestReady stemmed from our need to enhance our digital user experience, and we are now able to provide a single platform that streamlines all the difficult parts of the homebuying process. We are excited about the partnership and believe the technology and concept behind what NestReady is offering will change the home purchasing process for the better.”

Through NestReady’s machine-learning, predictive analytics platform, Resource Financial’s loan originators can gain actionable insight and retain customers by understanding their behavior through analysis, transactional data, and more in order to take the right action at the right time. In addition, a key factor in the lender’s decision to select NestReady was its access to nationwide multiple listing services (MLS) coverage in the United States.

“At NestReady, we are excited about helping lenders to prepare for the major shift the industry is going through and enable them to own the end-to-end homebuying journey,” said Marcos Carvalho, co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at NestReady. “With this partnership, we can empower Resource Financial to offer a seamless and streamlined customer experience by integrating mortgage and real estate within the lender’s trusted digital environment while supporting the company’s continued growth.”

NestReady is successfully using technology to help the industry better manage relationships. The company’s platform puts Resource Financial at the center of the homebuying process and joins the lender’s originators and real estate professionals for a collaborative process. NestReady’s management team has the technology and financial industry experience to understand the needs of all participants, including homebuyers, lenders, and real estate agents.

About NestReady, LLC

Founded in 2012, NestReady is a technology firm that uses integrated software platforms to create an end-to-end digital homebuying experience that positions lenders at the center of the journey. NestReady’s platforms allow financial institutions to provide a complete homebuying experience on their website and empowers each loan officer with their own home search engines. Its technologies use machine learning and AI to deliver insights and transparency related to the customer lifecycle and the lender’s portfolio. Through the use of predictive analytics models, mortgage lenders can use this data to take action in a timely manner. For more information about NestReady, please visit https://www.nestready.co/.

About Resource Financial Services

Resource Financial Services is a privately-owned mortgage banking firm founded in 2008 by President and CEO, A. Wade Douroux. In 2012, the firm was named number 227 on Inc. magazine’s list of the 500 fastest-growing private companies in America. The company sold to a bank at the end of 2012 and relaunched under its original name in 2015. Resource Financial Services offers a dedicated team of full-service mortgage bankers who provide the homebuying experience customers want through digital solutions combined with concierge service. Resource Financial Services serves the Southeast from its headquarters in Columbia, South Carolina, along with locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. For more information, please visit rfsmortgage.com.