Advancing Community-Driven Health Research, Innovation and Education at the Heart of New MOU

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concordia University of Edmonton (CUE) and Health City have entered into a collaboration to advance partner and community-driven health initiatives through the development of customized training and creation of opportunities for CUE’s students.

“We know the development of talent to drive the new health economy in our region is crucial. Concordia University of Edmonton has developed unique opportunities for their students and for entrepreneurs in the health and life sciences that will directly translate to industry. We’re pleased to be collaborating with them on a framework for this kind of long-term university-community partnership,” says Health City CEO, Reg Joseph.

The agreement provides a framework to boost research and collaboration activities, and foster student talent, within the health innovation space, by accessing CUE’s unique offerings in applied artificial intelligence, as well as the entrepreneurship and business incubator space.

“Concordia University of Edmonton is proud to be partnering with Health City on this MOU that will enhance our contribution to the health ecosystem in Edmonton in a number of important ways,” comments CUE President Tim Loreman. Dr. Manfred Zeuch, VP External Affairs and International Relations adds, “We are excited for this new partnership which aims to enhance the life and well-being of Edmontonians. CUE is well positioned for such enterprising collaborations.”

About Health City

Health City is an economic development organization created to catalyze and accelerate health innovation in Edmonton.

Our focus is on transforming innovations from our region into solutions that have commercial application and global relevance; adopting them for impact in Edmonton and scaling them for export to global markets.

Health City’s role is to form innovation consortiums, bringing together highly talented people and organizations to enable innovation and products to get to market. Health City serves as a central connection point for Edmonton’s health innovation sector; working with and seeking inspired partners who share a vision for excellence, have a culture of collaboration and who are driven to take health innovation to the next level.

Find out more: edmontonhealthcity.ca

About Concordia University of Edmonton

CUE is a boutique university, small enough that every student is essential yet large enough for a global outlook. In and out of our classrooms and lecture halls, we translate what we learn into extraordinary hands-on experiences. We live and work on a small campus, a river valley oasis, but Edmonton is our workshop. Our ultimate goal has not changed since 1921: to be more than students and professors, to create a community of active citizens, of good and honourable people.