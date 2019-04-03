Northern Trust named as Fund Administrator to Apse Capital Bridge Fund L.P.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced it will provide fund administration and banking services to the recently launched Apse Capital Bridge Fund L.P. (“the Fund”). Apse Capital Limited (“Apse Capital”) is a new independent European private equity group focusing on buyout and development capital opportunities in European tech enabled information and services businesses.

The closed-ended private equity fund has been established under Guernsey’s Private Investment Fund (PIF) regime which offers an expedited route to market for eligible funds and provides fund managers with greater flexibility.

Said Ashley Long, Partner, Apse Capital: “The Fund was launched in under three weeks, including securing the regulatory approvals. This is testament to Guernsey’s favourable regulatory environment for private equity funds, as well as the dedication of the Northern Trust professionals and that of legal advisers, Carey Olsen in Guernsey and Weil, Gotshal & Manges in London. Northern Trust has been appointed based on long standing existing relationships which have been characterised by a commitment to proactively supporting the strategic goals of the private equity funds that the investment team at Apse Capital and its predecessors have advised on.”

Said Dave Sauvarin, country head, Channel Islands, Northern Trust: “This successful launch illustrates Guernsey’s flexible and proportionate regulation allowing fund managers to access markets quickly, enabling them to respond to competitive global opportunities. The PIF is just part of the tool box of solutions for alternative fund managers looking to domicile funds in Guernsey. Northern Trust is pleased to have worked closely with Apse Capital and its legal advisers to achieve this result.”

Northern Trust is an award-winning provider of alternative asset servicing solutions, supporting more than US$1 trillion in assets on behalf of global asset managers and asset owners. Its Guernsey office has been supporting private equity funds for more than three decades as part of its wide-ranging asset servicing solutions across alternative and traditional assets.

About Apse Capital

Apse Capital is a new independent European private equity group focusing on buyout and development capital opportunities in European tech enabled information and services businesses. The Apse Capital team back high quality management teams in high growth sectors and help them scale and transform their business through a combination of organic and inorganic growth.

Apse Capital Limited is the Appointed Representative of GMT Communications Partners LLP (GMT), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2018, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at http://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.

