AETOSWire Continues Commitment to CSR

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AETOSWire, the leading cutting-edge press release distribution company in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), announced that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) will always be one of its top priorities.

Mr. Tony AbiHanna, CEO of AETOSWire, said, “We aim to be more than just a business thus we strive to make a difference through our services. So we build our CSR around our core competency – delivering news anywhere in the world. We offer the use of our vast news distribution networks to help companies and entities propagate awareness and information on their advocacies that we likewise believe in.”

Since 2012, AETOSWire has been providing news distribution channels to various organizations to spread awareness and educate their target audiences on various issues that have an impact on human welfare. From prevalent health-related issues like cancer, diabetes and child autism to road-safety issues, AETOSWire has provided maximum media coverage to help shed light on these causes.

RoadSafetyUAE, an initiative that aims to bring down road accidents and casualties in the UAE, has been a partner of AETOSWire since 2015. Last year, RoadSafetyUAE and AETOSWire launched the #HappyNotHastyRamadan campaign that aimed at educating motorists on how to behave on the road while fasting during Ramadan, which is the major cause of accident during the Holy Month.

Thomas Edelmann, Founder and Managing Director of RoadSafetyUAE, said, “The most challenging part of an advocacy is to get as many people involved and informed as possible in order to trigger call to action. So our partnership with AETOSWire gives us the confidence that we can put the word out to a much wider audience not only with the extent of their press release distribution, but we were able to benefit from their newly launched innovative Press Video Service that enables audiences to watch the press release in less than 60-seconds.”

He added, “We never imagined that our Road Safety and Awareness Campaign would reach new audience segments until we used the Press Video, which is portable, shareable, and social-media friendly.”

In conclusion, Mr. AbiHanna declares, “We will ensure that we remain committed to our CSR as using our services to advance a noble cause is like giving our business a heart.”

Please follow this link to watch the Press Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JfhpXr6ONCw

*Source: AETOSWire