Vodafone Qatar Partners with MediaKind to Deliver New and Immersive IPTV and OTT Services to Multiscreen Audiences

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MediaKind, a global media technology leader, today announces it has been selected by Vodafone Qatar to deliver MediaFirst - the next generation cloud-based multiscreen TV Platform service to consumers in Qatar. This MediaFirst deployment will provide Vodafone Qatar with the capability and flexibility to launch new content over existing IPTV or OTT devices. The deployment of the new TV platform is due to commence before year end.

Vodafone Qatar’s customers will be able to enjoy a full range of compelling user experiences that are consistent across all devices, with access to online and offline video content. The platform will be deployed based on a continuous engagement model where a partner owns and develops the full solution ecosystem, enabling the delivery of rich features such as immersive content, universal search, rich metadata and advanced personalization, all within a single pay-TV subscription.

Diego Camberos, Chief Operating Officer, Vodafone Qatar, says: “Our customers are demanding ever increasing access to a wider range of on-demand, mobile and immersive content offerings, which means we have to find new, innovative methods of delivering deeper, more meaningful and highly personalized services. By partnering with MediaKind, we have access to a next generation cloud-based multiscreen media platform that enables our customers to watch all their favorite content whenever they want and on the device they prefer. With the deployment of MediaFirst TV Platform, we are ensuring our customers benefit from a technology that can adapt to future media delivery needs.”

Damien Montessuit, Senior Vice President, EMEA, MediaKind, says: “MediaKind is in a unique position to offer end-to-end solutions with products and capabilities that can adapt to fit market trends. Our heritage in building, integrating and supporting media platforms with global and regional expertise, enables rapid time-to-market with high quality operator grade service. Through the deployment of MediaFirst - our next generation cloud-based multiscreen TV Platform - we are strengthening our global leadership in delivering highly immersive, personalized TV experiences by providing Vodafone Qatar customers with access to rich, consistent viewing opportunities across any device, anywhere.”

The deployment combines a wide range of different products and solutions from the MediaKind Universe (MediaKind’s portfolio of solutions) to deliver a unified consumer experience over any access network and includes MediaFirst TV Platform; Video Storage and Processing Platform; Headend Compression; Content Management system; and Professional Services for Integration, Support Services and Platform Operation Services.

About MediaKind

We are MediaKind, a global leader of media technology and services, established as a joint venture between One Equity Partners and Ericsson. Our mission is to be the first choice among service providers, operators, content owners and broadcasters looking to deliver immersive media experiences. Drawing on our longstanding industry heritage, we are driving next-generation live and on-demand, mobile and multiscreen media experiences for everyone, everywhere. Our end-to-end portfolio of media solutions include Emmy award-winning video compression solutions for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution; advertising and content personalization solutions; high efficiency cloud DVR; and TV and video delivery platforms.

About Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C

Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C. ("Vodafone Qatar") provides a comprehensive range of services including voice, messaging, data, fixed communications and ICT managed services in the State of Qatar, for both consumers and businesses alike. The Company commenced commercial operations in 2009 and has over 1.4 million customers as of December 31, 2018. Its state-of-the-art network infrastructure is expanding to cover key locations in the country with fibre connectivity and 5G, along with an extensive digital ecosystem, which will contribute to Qatar's continued growth and prosperity. Vodafone Qatar’s vision is deeply rooted in its mission to connect today’s ideas with the technologies of tomorrow by pioneering digital innovation and becoming people’s first choice in telecom and digital services. Please visit www.vodafone.qa for more details.