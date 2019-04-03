Creative Cloud Innovation at NAB 2019 Meets Heavy Demands of Today’s Video Professionals

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ahead of the 2019 NAB Show, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced performance updates and new innovations for video and audio tools in Adobe Creative Cloud to improve efficiency in video production. From a wide range of film, TV, broadcast and streaming projects including Clemency, Fox Sports, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Native Son, The Peanut Butter Falcon, Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men and VICE Media, Adobe Creative Cloud powers the world’s best video apps and services by providing the most integrated product workflows.

Available today, new features include ground-breaking Content-Aware Fill for video, powered by Adobe Sensei, the company's artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology, along with new capabilities for titles and graphics, crafting animations, refining audio mixing, and organizing and preparing project media. Some of the hundreds of performance improvements include faster Mask Tracking for effects and color workflows, dual GPU optimization and improved hardware acceleration for HEVC and H.264 formats in Premiere Pro. In After Effects, enhancements include GPU-accelerated effects, such as Change Color and Roughen Edges.

“Thanks to Adobe Creative Cloud, we’re delivering 200 pieces of content this year to over seven million online followers in record time,” said Niko Pueringer and Sam Gorski, co-founders of Corridor Digital. “With the new performance improvements in today’s Premiere Pro release, we’re excited to see dual GPU support to speed up export times, do lighting fast edits, and become better creators.”

“Video consumption is exploding across broadcast, film, streaming services and digital marketing, resulting in a spike in content creation demands,” said Steven Warner, vice president of digital video and audio, Adobe. “Through optimized performance and intelligent new features powered by Adobe Sensei, Creative Cloud helps video professionals eliminate the most tedious production tasks so they can focus on storytelling and executing on their creative vision.”

Smarter Tools for Richer Storytelling

New features in today’s release enable users to:

Remove unwanted objects automatically with Content-Aware Fill in After Effects —Formerly Project Cloak, Content-Aware Fill for video is powered by Adobe Sensei and automates the process of removing visual elements like boom mics, signs, logos and even people from footage, saving hours of tedious manual work.

—Formerly Project Cloak, Content-Aware Fill for video is powered by Adobe Sensei and automates the process of removing visual elements like boom mics, signs, logos and even people from footage, saving hours of tedious manual work. Organize and storyboard your media in the Freeform Project panel in Premiere Pro— Arrange assets visually and save layouts for shot selects, production tasks, brainstorming story ideas, and assembly edits.

Arrange assets visually and save layouts for shot selects, production tasks, brainstorming story ideas, and assembly edits. Design with precision and consistency with Rulers and Guides — Work with familiar Adobe design tools inside Premiere Pro, making it easier to align titling, animate effects, and ensure consistency across deliverables.

Work with familiar Adobe design tools inside Premiere Pro, making it easier to align titling, animate effects, and ensure consistency across deliverables. Polish audio easily and efficiently with Punch and Roll in Audition— The new feature provides efficient production workflows in both Waveform and Multitrack for longform recording, including voiceover and audiobook creators.

The new feature provides efficient production workflows in both Waveform and Multitrack for longform recording, including voiceover and audiobook creators. Surprise viewers in Twitch Live-Streaming Triggers with Character Animator Extension— Livestream performances are enhanced where audiences engage with characters in real-time with on-the-fly costume changes, impromptu dance moves, and signature gestures and poses—a new way to interact and even monetize using Bits to trigger actions.

Livestream performances are enhanced where audiences engage with characters in real-time with on-the-fly costume changes, impromptu dance moves, and signature gestures and poses—a new way to interact and even monetize using Bits to trigger actions. Generate an audio mix with Auto Ducking for ambient sound in Audition and Premiere Pro— Powered by Adobe Sensei, Auto Ducking now allows for dynamic adjustments to ambient sounds against spoken dialog. Keyframed adjustments can be manually fine-tuned to retain creative control over a mix.

Powered by Adobe Sensei, Auto Ducking now allows for dynamic adjustments to ambient sounds against spoken dialog. Keyframed adjustments can be manually fine-tuned to retain creative control over a mix. Add visual variety —Adobe Stock now offers an extensive collection of 10 million professional-quality, curated, royalty-free HD and 4K video footage and Motion Graphics templates from leading agencies and independent editors to use for editorial content, establishing shots or filling gaps in a project.

—Adobe Stock now offers an extensive collection of 10 million professional-quality, curated, royalty-free HD and 4K video footage and Motion Graphics templates from leading agencies and independent editors to use for editorial content, establishing shots or filling gaps in a project. From shoot to showtime—Premiere Rush, introduced late last year, offers an efficient mobile-to-desktop workflow integrated with Premiere Pro for on-the-go editing and video assembly. Built-in camera functionality in Premiere Rush helps you take pro-quality video on your mobile devices.

The new features for Adobe Creative Cloud announced at NAB are now available with the latest version of Creative Cloud. For more information on pricing, visit https://www.adobe.com/creativecloud/plans.html. Multiple subscription plans for Adobe Stock are available at https://stock.adobe.com/plans.

