Cigna and Express Scripts Introduce Patient Assurance Program to Cap Out Of Pocket Costs at $25 per 30-Day Insulin Prescription

BLOOMFIELD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Addressing the need for greater affordability and access to insulin, Cigna and Express Scripts today announced the launch of the Patient Assurance ProgramSM, which will ensure eligible people with diabetes in participating plans pay no more than $25 for a 30-day supply of insulin.

“For people with diabetes, insulin can be as essential as air. We need to ensure these individuals feel secure in their ability to afford every fill so they don’t miss one dose, which can be dangerous for their health,” said Steve Miller, M.D., executive vice president and chief clinical officer, Cigna. “Together, Cigna and Express Scripts are now able to give people who rely on insulin greater affordability and cost predictability so they can focus on what matters most: their well-being."

The Patient Assurance Program will be available to members in participating non-government funded pharmacy plans managed by Express Scripts, including Cigna and many other health plans, with out-of-pocket costs for insulin greater than $25. Out of pocket costs for insulin include deductibles, copays or coinsurance. In most cases, people who use insulin will see lower out-of-pocket costs without any increased cost to the plan. Cigna and Express Scripts clients will activate this new program for participating plans by moving covered insulin products to a lower copayment.

To ensure people who need insulin get the access and affordability they need, we are partnering with insulin manufacturers to lower copayments to $25 at the point of sale.

"We are confident that our new program will remove cost as a barrier for people in participating plans who need insulin," said Dr. Miller. "Better care and better outcomes are rooted in greater choice, affordability, and access, and we can bring all of these to people with the greatest needs."

For users of insulin plans managed by Cigna and Express Scripts, the average out-of-pocket cost for insulin was $41.50 for a 30-day supply in 2018. Through the Patient Assurance Program, individuals who are eligible for the program will save approximately 40 percent, as well as gain peace of mind in knowing they will have access to improved affordability. Individuals with plan designs that involve coinsurance and/or a high deductible, will benefit the most from this new program.

More than a quarter of the approximately 24 million Americans who are diagnosed with diabetes use insulin – alone or along with other medications – to keep their blood glucose levels in check, according to research from Express Scripts. A recent Yale study highlighted the effects of this issue, showing that 1 in 4 people with diabetes who use insulin admitted to cutting back on the use of insulin because of cost.

Building Upon a Legacy of Leadership in Diabetes

Cigna and Express Scripts deliver personalized care to people with diabetes and create affordable access to their medication. Whether providing point of sale rebate value, offering tailored care from specialist pharmacists, customizing diabetes prevention programs, or improving care while lowering the cost of prescription drugs to treat diabetes, Cigna and Express Scripts have continually led the way in innovating new solutions to help people with diabetes live better lives.

