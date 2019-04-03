YouEarnedIt and HighGround Rebrand as Kazoo to Launch First All-in-One People Management Solution

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YouEarnedIt and HighGround, the market's leading HR engagement and performance SaaS company, today announced that the businesses will unite under a new brand: Kazoo. The comprehensive rebrand reflects the company’s commitment to delivering an integrated people management solution that increases productivity, retention, and revenue while enabling companies to build purpose-driven cultures of high engagement and high performance.

Kazoo combines the power of YouEarnedIt’s industry-leading Recognition & Rewards platform with HighGround’s innovative Performance Management technology and adds an enhanced Surveys feature to equip the market with the only all-in-one solution for today’s employee experience needs. By bringing these three features into one easy-to-use platform, Kazoo empowers organizations to put their people front-and-center, strengthening connections at work, enabling better cultures, and providing all employees and leaders with what they need to succeed.

“We’ve been working tirelessly over the past few months to create an unparalleled, integrated people management solution for our customers, and we are pleased to share our new brand with the market at large,” said Paul Pellman, CEO of Kazoo. “At Kazoo, our employee-first approach empowers companies and employees to work together for the greater good of the organization. In today’s modern workplace, our platform and our philosophy are boldly redefining what it means to work.”

Kazoo’s updated Surveys feature offers three flexible survey functionalities to help companies create a culture of continuous, real-time feedback. With eNPS, Pulse, and Custom Question, Kazoo empowers organizations with a fast and anonymous way to capture and act on the voice of the employee.

Kazoo’s Recognition & Rewards feature allows companies to build strong cultures by revealing and recognizing the positive work happening within their organizations. The intuitive, peer-to-peer platform makes it easy for companies to show how work has meaning and purpose. By tying recognition to company core values and attaching points, Kazoo enables organizations to drive the principles of their organization in everyday interactions. And with Kazoo’s updated mobile app for iOS and Android, users can access the company’s powerful people management platform whether they’re in the office, working from home, traveling, or in the field.

Annual, backward-looking performance reviews are a thing of the past with Kazoo’s Continuous Performance Management solution that proactively helps individuals understand how their goals affect larger, company-wide initiatives. With Kazoo, employees are empowered to chart the course of their own growth and development by making individual and shared goal setting, check-ins, and continuous feedback consistent and collaborative. Kazoo also gives managers and leaders a straightforward approach to performance and potential by giving companies the ability to strategically evaluate talent to make more informed key decisions.

With over 500 global customers and more than 500,000 end users, Kazoo creates rewarding and purpose-filled workplaces where businesses and people achieve their potential. To learn more about Kazoo, visit http://www.KazooHR.com.

