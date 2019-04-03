Indegy Wins Three American Advertising Awards for Brand and Website Redesign

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indegy, a leading provider of security solutions for industrial control system (ICS) and operational technology (OT) environments, announced today that its new branding and website were awarded three 2018 Advertising Awards, also known as ADDY’s. The Awards included Elements of Advertising and Online & Interactive in the Website Redesign category, and Cross Platform Brand Redesign.

Indegy protects industrial organizations against cyber threats, malicious insiders, and human error by providing visibility, security, and control into systems and infrastructure. As part of its go-to-market initiative, Indegy partnered with Silicon Valley-based digital agency WebEnertia to update its brand identity, make its website more engaging and easier to navigate, and help the company stand out in its industry.

WebEnertia and Indegy started by overhauling the company’s brand message as well as its look and feel. Indegy brings innovation to complex environments and organizations which often rely on legacy equipment. The desired outcome for the brand was to convey expertise in both technology and operations.

Indegy worked with WebEnertia to shape its new message and design a whole new look including an updated logo, new fonts, visual patterns, and a fresh green color palette to set the company apart from its competitors. At the same time, the WebEnertia team worked on designing the new website to showcase the brand, ultimately launching both together in December 2018.

The project was driven by a tight timeline with the added challenge of bringing together teams to collaborate across multiple time zones. WebEnertia’s simple navigation, user-friendly management platform, and professional look and feel exceeded Indegy’s expectations.

“The WebEnertia team really understood what we were trying to achieve, and their standard for creative excellence was outstanding,” said Joe Scotto, Indegy CMO. “Everyone from our CEO to our account teams and engineers are excited about the results -- winning three ADDY’s is unexpected icing on the cake.”

Since launching the new brand and website, Indegy has seen increased traffic, more engagement, and a lower bounce rate. The company was even able to incorporate the new brand elements into its software UI in record time. Indegy is excited to continue to evolve their brand and make future programs more dynamic and engaging.

About Indegy

Indegy, a leader in industrial cyber security, protects industrial control system (ICS) networks from cyber threats, malicious insiders and human error. The Indegy Industrial Cyber Security Suite arms security and operations teams with full visibility, security and control of ICS activity and threats by combining hybrid, policy-based monitoring and network anomaly detection with unique device integrity checks. Indegy solutions are installed in manufacturing, pharmaceutical, energy, water and other industrial organizations around the world. For more information visit http://www.indegy.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About WebEnertia

WebEnertia is a full-service Silicon Valley digital agency with offices in San Jose and San Francisco. With 20+ years’ experience in delivering award-winning results for its clients, WebEnertia specializes in building strategic digital brand and web experiences for B2B technology companies. Clients include Cisco Systems, Intel, McAfee, and Riverbed. www.webenertia.com