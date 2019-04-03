Indianapolis International Airport Partners with iinside to Inform Passengers of Wait Times at TSA Checkpoints

ANAHEIM, Calif. & INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iinside, the leader in motion analytics in airports and other large public spaces, today announced that it has been selected by the Indianapolis Airport Authority to install its solution for monitoring passenger queuing at the Indianapolis International Airport (IND) TSA security checkpoints. The airport is adopting iinside’s motion analytics platform in an effort to provide travelers with real-time updates on security checkpoint wait times and to enhance the overall passenger experience.

“It's all about the customer experience,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez. “That's our primary goal, and the wait time calculators are the latest addition to a range of technology the airport and its partners offer to enhance the travel experience, such as fast-access Wi-Fi, self-bag tag kiosks and even human-powered charging stations."

The Indianapolis International Airport set a new record for passenger traffic in 2018, exceeding 9.4 million passengers. There was increased passenger traffic across the board with international flights up 28 percent in 2018, and international passenger traffic increased by 77 percent (more than 60,000 international passengers). West Coast connectivity also increased in 2018, with both flights and seat capacity up 45 percent compared to 2017.

The iinside motion analytics platform utilizes LiDAR, a 3D imaging technology best known for its application in autonomous vehicles, and applies sophisticated machine learning to help Indianapolis International Airport better manage passenger movements. Through real-time visibility into passenger behavior and predictive analytics, airport managers can mitigate foot traffic bottlenecks and optimize storefront retail sales. LiDAR uses safe, invisible laser beams to detect objects both in motion and at rest, and is more accurate than Bluetooth or Wi-Fi-based indoor location technology, and better at safeguarding passenger identities than stereoscopic cameras.

TSA checkpoint wait time information will be presented to IND passengers in the terminal on the airport’s network of Flight Information Displays (FIDs) and new-state-of-the-art LED digital signage being installed in Civic Plaza. In addition to informing airport passengers of wait times on FID displays, the data from iinside will also be published on the airport’s website to give travelers valuable information before they arrive at the airport.

With the ability to forecast security checkpoint delays and estimate time-to-gate journeys, airports and other third-part travel data providers, such as ride shares and airlines, can reduce traveler stress and build satisfaction by providing wait time notices or fastest curb-to-gate recommendations.

“Indianapolis International Airport is providing tremendous value to its passengers by capturing real-time insight into how foot traffic is flowing through the facility,” said Sam Kamel, President and CEO of iinside. “Sharing those insights with travelers can greatly improve their airport experience. Instead of being delayed by long security wait lines, travelers would know in advance to leave home early, or be informed of the quickest checkpoint.”

About iinside

iinside is the leader in indoor motion analytics for airports and other large public venues. Its platform integrates data from LiDAR and Bluetooth sensors, Wi-Fi hotspots and mobile services – and generates business intelligence to analyze and manage the indoor flow of people. Our solutions apply machine learning to help smart airports better manage passenger movements - reducing bottlenecks through real-time visibility and predictive analytics. We distribute our information through our Smart Travel API Platform, enabling a range of applications – from ride-share information services to travel planning solutions - that can forecast wait times and estimate ‘time-to-gate’. Using our data, airports are better serving travelers, improving passenger satisfaction and creating new revenue opportunities.