Create the Ideal Game Day Gathering Space

The goal with the eating zone is to accommodate guests quickly, without blocking game viewing or creating a risk of spills. (Photo: Business Wire)

Position the big screen so as many guests as possible will have a clean line of sight to watch the game. (Photo: Business Wire)

The mingling area should be placed between the food and viewing zones, so mingling guests have easy access to either zone. (Photo: Business Wire)

BEATRICE, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--If you’re a sports fan, you won’t want to miss Exmark’s all new Game Day Tips video series. Hosted by ESPN commentator, SEC Network analyst and college football Hall of Famer, Matt Stinchcomb, each of the five new topical videos provide the know how to pull off big game watch parties in your own back yard.

“For most of us, the next best thing to attending a live sporting event is having friends and family over to our deck, porch or lawn, to enjoy watching the big game,” Stinchcomb said.

In the first video, “Game Day Gathering Spaces,” Stinchcomb outlines how to create the three critical zones for any game day party.

“In much the same way that zone defenses, red zones and end zones are critical in-game sporting elements, so are designated guest zones in helping pull off inviting, cohesive and memorable back yard viewing parties.”

Stinchcomb says proper positioning of the designated eating, viewing and mingling zones is a key for creating the ideal flow among the three spaces.

“While food is synonymous with sports, it can sometimes create challenges as a back yard party element.”

In the video, Stinchcomb offers tips to avoiding the common food zone pitfalls and illustrates how to accommodate guests quickly, without blocking the game or risking spills on carpet, electronics or other sensitive surfaces.

“Next up is determining where the viewing area will be placed. It’s what everyone has come over to see, and it absolutely can make or break your game day party.”

Stinchcomb details how to position the big screen optimally so as many guests as possible have a clean line of sight at any given time. The third zone – the sitting or mingling areas – help bridge the gap and clear the line of sight between food and viewing zones.

“Some guests may choose to kick back and chat, or simply to relax. With this in mind, place mingling areas in the center of the entire gathering space, between food and viewing zone. That way, they have easy access to the grub or the game.”

In addition, for a limited time, when fans purchase select Exmark Radius or Lazer Z zero-turn mowers, they have the opportunity to purchase an upgrade to one of 30+ limited edition, full-suspension collegiate seats. Not only does the seat show their fandom, but the full suspension system offers a dramatic improvement in comfort compared to non-suspension designs.

Visit Exmark.com/college to view each of Exmark’s new Game Day Tips videos and see complete details of the 2019 Exmark Game Changer Sales Event, including available models, participating dealers, complete offer details and a list of the 30+ available schools.

About Exmark

Exmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, it is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professional. Exmark mowers are trusted 2-to-1 over the next best-selling brand of zero-turn mowers by landscape professionals. In addition to designing, building and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark’s goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark products are designed to help customers increase productivity while delivering unmatched quality. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company’s commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at Exmark.com.

Note to Editors: All media inquiries, image or interview requests should be directed to Matt Gersib at (402) 314-2150 or mattgersib@gmail.com. For other inquiries, please contact Exmark, 2101 Ashland Ave, Beatrice, NE 68310; (402) 223-6300.