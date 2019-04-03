Chaffey College Moves to the Cloud with Ellucian Colleague

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ellucian, the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, announced today that Chaffey College (Chaffey) has chosen to move to the cloud with Ellucian Colleague®. In addition, Chaffey will be implementing a guided pathways initiative supported by Ellucian CRM Advise and Ellucian Analytics.

In late 2017, Ellucian partnered with Chaffey to conduct a thorough solutions audit and a strategic alignment plan. The findings were clear-–moving to the cloud with Ellucian expertise would provide significant technology efficiencies, free up IT resources, and enhance business continuity.

“This change in technology is a very strategic move for Chaffey College,” said Chaffey College Vice President of Administrative Affairs, Melanie Siddiqi. “The cloud solution is cost effective and will allow us to serve our campus community more efficiently and effectively.”

Ellucian will manage and maintain Chaffey’s cloud environment, while giving them the option to keep customizations. The institution will now easily access the most current application releases, moving IT from a reactive to a proactive state. In addition to meeting availability and security needs, cloud applications offer Chaffey disaster recovery and business continuity options without requiring supplementary spending on backend infrastructure.

Chaffey is currently in the process of implementing a guided pathways program in support of California's statewide goal to increase college completion rates. Through CRM Advise, faculty and staff will gain visibility into student performance and access to functionality that can help increase overall proactive student engagement, retention and completion rates. Chaffey will also implement Ellucian Analytics to measure and assess progression toward degree completion and drive strategic decision making through data insights from across the institution. The college will continue using Ellucian Colleague Student Planning and Ellucian Elevate™ to help students maximize their time on campus and optimize use of Chaffey’s community education courses.

“Working together with this long-time customer to move the cloud is especially rewarding since it further enables the institution to capitalize on innovations such as its planned guided pathways program,” said Ellucian President and CEO, Laura Ipsen. “Chaffey’s new cloud solutions will serve as the foundation for student success creating personalized, targeted pathways for their ultimate success.”

Ellucian’s relationship with the California Community Colleges was a factor in Chaffey’s decision to rely on Ellucian’s expertise and student information system (SIS). The California Community College System is the largest in the country with 115 colleges in 74 districts, serving more than two million students each year. As a result of deep knowledge of the California reporting requirements and proven track record in the state, Ellucian holds over 80% percent of the total market share with 59 of the 74 districts using Ellucian’s ERP solutions.

Established in 1883, Chaffey College was one of the first colleges to be established in California and offers associate degrees, as well as vocational and transfer programs in a wide variety of subjects. Courses are offered at campuses in Rancho Cucamonga, Chino, and Fontana, as well as online through the Distance Education program. For general information, please visit www.chaffey.edu.

Inspired by the transformative impact of education, Ellucian develops solutions that power the essential work of colleges and universities. As the world’s leading provider of software and services designed for higher education, Ellucian works with more than 2,500 institutions in 50+ countries—enhancing operations and enriching the experience for nearly 20 million students.

Ellucian provides student information systems (SIS), finance and HR, recruiting, retention, analytics and advancement software solutions. With a full suite of cloud ready solutions, Ellucian provides institutions with the choice and flexibility in how, what and when they deploy solutions in the cloud. Ellucian also supports the higher education community with a range of professional services such as application software implementation, training, education, and management consulting.

Ellucian brings power, passion, and performance to bear for higher education, and its ability to better our world. Visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.