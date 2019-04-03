Samsung Joins the Alliance for Open Media Board of Directors

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) announced today that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has joined at the Board-level, the first tier of the organization. AOMedia is a nonprofit organization formed by leading internet and media technology companies with the aim to define and develop open standards for media compression and delivery over the web.

Streaming media consumption continues to grow, enticing new users to the internet and providing everyone with more ways to engage with online media services and content. New technologies from virtual reality and 360-degree video to online gaming and entertainment all have the potential to offer users richer 4K and beyond images with a wider range of colors at faster speeds. AOMedia’s AV1 tackles the challenging technical hurdles to enable this growth – while using compression to reduce data demands. By joining AOMedia at the highest level, Samsung will directly participate in expanding adoption of AV1 to help bring better media experiences to customers and their devices around the world.

“Samsung is a recognized pioneer in next-generation multimedia and video compression technology and an active contributor to the international video coding standards. We are committed to fostering innovation through openness,” said Seunghwan Cho, Executive Vice President of Samsung Research, the advanced R&D hub of the company’s SET business (end products). “We’re excited to join AOMedia to help open up new possibilities to use AV1 open-source, cross-platform, online video in ways that will optimize today’s ecosystem to meet the increasing demands of next-generation users.”

As an AOMedia member, Samsung joins the ranks of fellow board members Amazon, ARM, Cisco, Facebook, Google, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, NVIDIA and others.

“We’re tremendously excited to welcome Samsung to the Alliance for Open Media. Samsung is joining AOMedia at a critical time as adoption and use of AV1 picks up throughout the video ecosystem,” said Matt Frost, AOMedia Vice President of Communications and Membership, and Director at Google. “We look forward to collaborating with Samsung to accelerate development and adoption of AV1 and future media technologies.”

Created at the outset for hardware optimization, the AV1 specification, reference code, and bindings are available for tool makers and developers to design into products at https://aomedia.org/av1-features/get-started/

About the Alliance for Open Media

Launched in 2015, the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) was formed to define and develop media technologies to address marketplace demand for an open standard for video compression and delivery over the web. Board-level, Founding Members include Amazon, Apple, Arm, Cisco, Facebook, Google, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, NVIDIA and Samsung Electronics. AOMedia’s open-source, royalty-free, video codec AV1 is a significant milestone in the ability to deliver a next-generation video format that is interoperable, open, optimized for internet delivery and scalable to any modern device at any bandwidth. Visit www.aomedia.org or follow AOMedia on Twitter at @a4omedia.