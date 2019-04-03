Champion ONE Joins the UNH InterOperability Laboratory

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Champion ONE, a leading supplier of open optical network solutions, has become a member of the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Lab (UNH-IOL). The UNH-IOL is an independent provider of broad-based testing and standards conformance solutions for the networking industry, and hosts one of the largest network equipment laboratories in the world. Other UNH-IOL members include Apple, Cisco, and Intel.

Champion ONE brings to the partnership a deep expertise in optical transceiver programming, interoperability and compatibility gained through many years of field deployments in multiple vendor environments. The multimillion-dollar UNH-IOL facility allows Champion ONE to expand the capabilities of its own in-house lab, and gain an even deeper understanding of platform interoperability at all OSI network layers.

“The rapid pace of technological advancement is generating interest in open networking across all industries,” says Champion ONE CEO John Jutila. “We’ve long been an advocate for open networking on behalf of our customers, and the flexibility, freedom, and cost savings it provides while enabling network users to accelerate their feature and service innovations. We’re excited to share knowledge and explore emerging open network concepts with the UNH-IOL’s interoperability experts, while continuing to broaden our own capabilities to help our customers migrate to open platforms.”

About Champion ONE

Champion ONE is a global supplier of open standards-based, carrier-grade network solutions for clients in the service provider, enterprise, data center, healthcare, education and government sectors. The company's open port transceivers, optical network solutions, and open network switches are optimized for interoperability with the industry's leading OEM platforms. For additional information about Champion ONE, call 800-860-7466, visit our website, or follow us on Twitter or Linkedin.

About the UNH-IOL

The UNH-IOL is dedicated to being the world's premier data networking resource. Beginning in 1988, the UNH-IOL has built a multimillion-dollar testbed and developed testing solutions to help companies efficiently and cost effectively deliver products to market. UNH-IOL’s services fit the needs of the market, while maintaining broad, comprehensive interoperability and conformance testing of networking, data, telecommunications, and storage products. The industry relies on UNH-IOL’s extensive staff experience, standards-bodies participation, 28,000+ square foot facility, and 100+ students who represent the future of interoperability testing and verification.