Skydance Media and Paramount Pictures Announce Fosun Pictures to Partner on Gemini Man

SANTA MONICA, Calif. & BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skydance and Paramount Pictures announced today that Fosun Pictures joins as a global partner on the upcoming innovative action thriller Gemini Man.

Directed by Academy Award-winner Ang Lee (Life of Pi, Brokeback Mountain), Gemini Man stars Will Smith (Suicide Squad) as an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative who seemingly can predict his every move. The film, written by David Benioff and Billy Ray, also stars Clive Owen (Children of Men), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane) and Benedict Wong (Avengers: Infinity War).

Skydance developed the project alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, who will serve as a producer with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Guo Guangchang, Brian Bell and Don Murphy will executive produce.

“We’re very excited with the opportunity to work with Ang Lee. He is such a great director with a worldwide reputation and Gemini is a one-of-a-kind character-driven action movie we’ve never seen before,” said Li Haifeng, Chairman of Fosun Pictures and Senior Vice President of Fosun International. “We’re also impressed by the teams of Skydance and Paramount Pictures. Both are very energetic and innovative. We are thrilled to work with them.”

“We are very happy to partner with Fosun on Gemini Man,” said Jesse Sisgold, Skydance Media President & COO. “We believe the film will greatly benefit from Fosun’s massive footprint in China, as well as its connection to audiences worldwide via its myriad of brands.”

Gemini Man is set to release in the U.S. on October 11, 2019.

In addition to Gemini Man, Skydance’s upcoming feature film releases include 6 Underground, Terminator: Dark Fate and Top Gun: Maverick.

About Skydance Media, LLC

Skydance is the diversified media company founded by David Ellison in 2010 to create high-quality, event-level entertainment for global audiences. The Company brings to life stories with immersive worlds across its feature film, television, interactive and animation divisions. Recent feature films include Mission: Impossible–Fallout and Annihilation. Skydance’s upcoming feature films include 6 Underground, Gemini Man, Terminator: Dark Fate, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Old Guard. Skydance Television launched in 2013, and its current slate includes two Emmy-nominated series, Grace and Frankie and Altered Carbon, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Condor and Foundation. Skydance Interactive launched in 2016 to create and publish original and IP-based virtual reality video games; its library includes the mech-shooter game Archangel: Hellfire and the upcoming 2019 title The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners. In 2017, Skydance formed an animation division to develop and produce a slate of high-end feature films and television series. The first slated movie is Luck, which comes to theaters March 2021.

About Paramount Pictures Corporation

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Media Distribution, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

About Fosun

Fosun International Limited is a family focused multinational company that has been listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (00656:HK) since 2007. Founded in 1992, Fosun's total assets were worth RMB638.9 billion (c. US$ 93.1 billion) as of 31 December 2018. With its roots in China, and through technology and innovation, Fosun's mission is to create customer-to-maker (C2M) ecosystems in health, happiness and wealth, providing high-quality products and services for families around the world.

About Fosun Pictures

Fosun Pictures is a Fosun family member focusing on media and entertainment business. Fosun Pictures is dedicated to building long-term relationships with talents and bring high-quality content to one billion families worldwide. As a China-rooted studio, Fosun Pictures is committed to telling Chinese stories in universal languages globally, while at the same time, facilitating the connection between China and the world. In addition, Fosun Pictures is going to expand and diversify its business segments by integrating the resources of the industry.