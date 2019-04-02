Enviva Partners, LP Completes Previously Announced Drop-Down Transactions

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva,” the “Partnership,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) has completed the previously announced purchase (the “Hamlet Transaction”) of its sponsor’s interest in its first development joint venture, Enviva Wilmington Holdings, LLC (the “First JV”). The First JV owns a wood pellet production plant under construction in Hamlet, North Carolina (the “Hamlet plant”) and a firm, 15-year take-or-pay off-take contract, adding incremental sales volume of approximately 500,000 metric tons per year to the Partnership. In addition, the Partnership announced that it has made the second and final payment (the “Second Payment”) for its October 2017 acquisition of the deep-water marine terminal in Wilmington, North Carolina and commenced the associated terminal services agreement to handle contracted volumes from the Hamlet plant.

As partial consideration for the Hamlet Transaction and the Second Payment, as well as partial financing for the Partnership’s previously announced production capacity expansions at its wood pellet production plants in Northampton, North Carolina and Southampton, Virginia (the “Mid-Atlantic Expansions”), the Partnership issued a total of 6,881,642 common units representing limited partner interests in the Partnership, or approximately $200 million. The Partnership expects to finance the remainder of the capital anticipated to be required for the Hamlet Transaction, the remainder of the capital expenditures expected to be required to complete the construction of the Hamlet plant, the Second Payment, and the Mid-Atlantic Expansions with borrowings under its existing $350 million senior secured revolving credit facility.

Additional details on the transactions and related financing activities can be found in the Partnership’s press release issued on March 25, 2019.

About Enviva Partners, LP

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that aggregates a natural resource, wood fiber, and processes it into a transportable form, wood pellets. The Partnership sells a significant majority of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay agreements with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom and Europe. The Partnership owns and operates six plants with a combined production capacity of nearly three million metric tons of wood pellets per year in Virginia, North Carolina, Mississippi, and Florida and is nearing completion of construction of a seventh plant with a nameplate production capacity of approximately 600,000 metric tons in Hamlet, North Carolina. In addition, the Partnership exports wood pellets through its owned marine terminal assets at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia and the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina and from third-party marine terminals in Mobile, Alabama and Panama City, Florida.

To learn more about Enviva Partners, LP, please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com.

