Natixis Investment Managers & Barron’s Group Launch Global Exchange Event Series

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natixis Investment Managers and Barron’s Group Custom Studio today announced they will host a series of three dynamic and interactive Exchange events in New York, London and Hong Kong. The events will convene thought leaders from investing, finance, business and policy to debate the economic and geopolitical trends that are reshaping business, society and investing.

The first event in the series will take place in New York on April 3 with the theme “Investing in an Uncertain World: Finding Opportunities in the Chaos.” The Exchange will feature a discussion on geopolitical risk with Michèle Flournoy, the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of WestExec Advisors and a former US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy. A second discussion will focus on finding investment opportunities amidst global uncertainty, featuring Mary Ann Bartels, Head of the Research Investment Committee and ETF Strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch; David Herro, Deputy Chairman, Portfolio Manager and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of International Equities at Harris Associates, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers; and Boaz Weinstein, the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Saba Capital. Jack Otter, Associate Publisher of Wealth and Asset Management for Barron’s Group, will moderate both sessions. The event is being produced by Barron’s Custom Studios, the brand marketing division of Barron’s Group.

“Natixis Investment Managers is committed to advancing the discourse on the critical issues impacting the global capital markets by convening leading experts with diverse views to challenge conventional thinking,” said Jean Raby, CEO of Natixis Investment Managers. “We’re proud to partner with Barron’s Group, whose embrace of contrarian investing is well-aligned with our Active Thinking® approach, to bring these important discussions to a global audience.”

Barron’s Group provides investors with unrivaled news and analysis of global markets in a constantly evolving world,” said Almar Latour, Publisher of Barron’s Group and EVP, Dow Jones. “Our readers are the savviest investors in the world, from beginners to billionaires, and they rely on MarketWatch, Barron’s, Mansion Global and Financial News (UK) to guide their decision making, so the partnership with Natixis, a leader in discourse on global capital markets, is a fantastic fit for us. These live events will prove to be an invaluable resource to attendees in a turbulent market.”

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of more than 20 specialized investment managers globally, we apply Active Thinking® to deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in all markets. Natixis ranks among the world’s largest asset management firms1 ($917.1 billion/€802.1 billion AUM2).

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is a subsidiary of Natixis. Listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, Natixis is a subsidiary of BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France. Natixis Investment Managers’ affiliated investment management firms and distribution and service groups include Active Index Advisors®;3 AEW; Alliance Entreprendre; AlphaSimplex Group; Darius Capital Partners; DNCA Investments;4 Dorval Asset Management;5 Flexstone Partners;6 Gateway Investment Advisers; H2O Asset Management;5 Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles & Company; Managed Portfolio Advisors®;3 McDonnell Investment Management;7 Mirova;8 MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seeyond;8 Seventure Partners; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; and Vega Investment Managers. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit the company’s website at im.natixis.com | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers includes all of the investment management and distribution entities affiliated with Natixis Distribution, L.P. and Natixis Investment Managers S.A.

Natixis Distribution, L.P. is a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliates of Natixis Investment Managers.

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2018 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 16th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2017.

2 Net asset value as of December 31, 2018. Assets under management (“AUM”), as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets and other types of non-regulatory AUM. AUM does not include Vega Investment Managers, which was transferred to Natixis Wealth Management in December 2018.

3 A division of Natixis Advisors, L.P.

4 A brand of DNCA Finance.

5 A subsidiary of Ostrum Asset Management.

6 Flexstone Partners assets as of 9/30/18. Flexstone was established in 2018 by bringing together four specialized private investments firms: Caspian Private Equity, Euro-Private Equity France, Euro-Private Equity Swiss and Eagle Asia Partners.

7 Natixis Investment Managers transferred ownership of McDonnell Investment Management, LLC to Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. on 1/1/19.

8 Operated in the U.S. through Ostrum Asset Management U.S., LLC.

About Barron's Group

Barron's Group is a portfolio of leading financial and luxury brands including Barron's, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, and Financial News (UK). The group focuses on digital growth, and editorial and commercial experimentation and innovation. Its publications together form roughly half of the audience of The Wall Street Journal Digital Network. The group has revamped innovative commercial and editorial products such as Barrons.com, MarketWatch's Virtual Stock Exchange and the luxury brand Penta. Barron's Group Custom Studio is a commercial affiliate of Barron's magazine. Barron's Group is part of Dow Jones, a unit of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

