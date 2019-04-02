FIBRA Macquarie México Announces US$500M of Refinancing Activity

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV: FIBRAMQ) announced the signing of agreements in respect of a US$500 million refinancing transaction, comprised of a US$425 million unsecured credit facility and a term sheet for a new US$75 million secured term loan facility (together, the Refinancing). The Refinancing is debt neutral and enhances FIBRA Macquarie’s debt profile by diversifying FIBRAMQ’s lender base and significantly extending the weighted average maturity of its debt.

Drawings of US$180 million under the unsecured five-year term loan, together with US$75 million drawn under the unsecured revolving facility and US$3 million cash on hand, will be used to prepay the existing US$258 million unsecured term loan that was due to expire on June 30, 2020. A subsequent borrowing of US$75 million under a fifteen-year secured loan is expected to be used to repay the drawn revolver.

Simon Hanna, FIBRA Macquarie’s chief financial officer stated, “ This US$500 million refinancing transaction has been timed to take advantage of recent declines in interest rates, and further de-risks FIBRA Macquarie’s debt maturity profile. Upon completion of the Refinancing, our next debt maturity will not be until FY2023, while our overall weighted-average debt tenor will be amongst the longest in the sector at approximately 6.7 years. The impact of the Refinancing is debt neutral and preserves our high fixed-rate debt ratio of 100%. Importantly, this transaction reinforces the support of our existing banks while further diversifying our lender base with the addition of four international and local banks to our syndicate.”

US$425 million five-year unsecured credit facility

The unsecured credit facility was oversubscribed and comprises (i) a US$180 million non-amortizing, five-year term loan and (ii) a US$245 million equivalent, five-year revolving credit facility that is available for general corporate purposes, including asset investments. The revolving credit facility is comprised of a US$180 million US dollar-denominated tranche and a Ps. 1,260 million (equivalent to US$65 million) Mexican peso-denominated tranche.

The term loan bears interest at a variable rate of LIBOR plus a margin of 250 basis points, representing a 62.5 basis point credit spread compression from the existing unsecured term loan being repaid. FIBRA Macquarie also entered into interest rate swaps to fix the entire floating rate LIBOR component of the term loan for the duration of the term loan. The US dollar and Mexican peso revolving tranches will bear interest at variable rates of LIBOR plus 250 basis points and Mexican TIIE plus 225 basis points, respectively. The new revolver facility represent a credit spread compression of 62.5 basis points for the US dollar tranche and 25 basis points for the Mexican peso tranche, when compared to the revolver facility being replaced. In addition to significant credit spread compression, the new credit facility provides for more favorable loan covenants and increased financial flexibility compared with the existing credit facility.

US$75 million fifteen-year secured loan

The second component of the Refinancing, based on an executed term sheet with a leading insurer, is comprised of a new US$75 million non-amortizing, fifteen-year secured loan with an all-in fixed rate of 5.23%. The proceeds of the secured loan are expected to be used to repay the outstanding drawn revolver, which is expected to result in the entire US$245 million revolver facility being undrawn. This secured loan would represent the longest-dated financing that FIBRA Macquarie has accessed to date, demonstrating confidence in the quality of FIBRA Macquarie’s assets and platform. An all-in rate below FIBRA Macquarie’s current weighted average cost of debt reflects that this is an opportune time to extend FIBRA Macquarie’s debt maturity profile at competitive rates. The secured loan is subject to the completion of loan documentation and the lender’s final internal approval.

Refinancing closing

Completion of the Refinancing is expected to take place in two phases during the second quarter of 2019. The credit facility is expected to close in full on or around April 5, 2019, while the secured loan is expected to close before the end of June 2019.

The Refinancing follows the full repayment on January 31, 2019 of a secured loan at FIBRA Macquarie’s JV level, utilizing cash on hand. FIBRA Macquarie’s 50 per cent pro rata share of the loan repayment totaled Ps. 284.1 million. The Peso-denominated loan carried a fixed-rate coupon of 7.61% and was scheduled to mature on April 1, 2019. A pro forma table illustrating the impact of this loan repayment and the Refinancing as of December 31, 2018 is set forth below.

Metric Actual

December 31, 20181 Pro forma

December 31, 2018 Total debt US$837m US$819m Weighted average cost of debt (p.a.) 5.4% 5.4% Debt tenor (weighted avg)1 5.2 yrs 6.7 yrs Total revolver US$258m US$245m Undrawn revolver US$258m US$245m Drawn revolver US$0m US$0m Number of lenders 13 17 Real Estate Gross LTV 39.4% 38.6% Real Estate Net LTV 37.0% 37.3% CNBV regulatory LTV 35.5% 35.5% CNBV regulatory DSCR 5.3x 4.9x Net Debt to EBITDA 5.2x 5.3X Fixed-rate debt - % of total debt 100.0% 100.0% Unencumbered properties 77.3% 72.0%

1. Pro forma debt tenor is based upon expected timing of completion of the Refinancing. For definitions of key metrics, please consult the Supplementary Information pack available on FIBRA Macquarie’s website at www.fibramacquarie.com.

About FIBRA Macquarie

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties. FIBRA Macquarie’s portfolio consists of 236 industrial properties and 17 retail/office properties, located in 20 cities across 16 Mexican states as of December 31, 2018. Nine of the retail/office properties are held through a 50/50 joint venture. For additional information about FIBRA Macquarie, please visit www.fibramacquarie.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ significantly from these forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

None of the entities noted in this document is an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (MBL). MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these entities.

THIS RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER FOR SALE OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES, AND SECURITIES MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE IN ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA.