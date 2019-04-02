Streamlabs’ New Twitch Extension Adds Layers of Entertainment and Engagement Between Streamers and Audiences With Augmented Reality Face Masks

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Streamlabs, the leading free-to-use live streaming software for professional streamers, is announcing a partnership with Twitch, the leading service and community for multiplayer entertainment, to further enhance the interaction between Twitch viewers and streamers through the augmented reality Face Masks Twitch Extension. Streamlabs’ Face Masks Twitch Extension is now in beta and offers 26 exclusive AR facemasks and new perks for channel subscribers, turning some of Twitch’s popular emotes into animated 3D models that viewers can apply to a streamer’s face in real-time when they purchase a subscription. In addition, viewers can now use Bits, a virtual good on Twitch that enables audience engagement through cheering and celebrating, to interact with Face Masks and streamers even if they are not subscribers.

This expanded integration of the Face Masks Twitch Extension builds on the initial success of Streamlabs Face Masks broadcasting tool for donations which saw 30% of streamers doubling their donation revenue since its launch in December 2018. As a Twitch Extension, which are live apps that help Twitch creators customize their channel pages with programmable and interactive overlays and/or panels, Face Masks will now offer new perks and utility for audience members across multiple tiers of subscriptions on Twitch. In addition, Face Masks will give streamers an opportunity to provide more value and rewards for their subscribers by allowing them to be more entertaining and engaging and potentially increase their revenue.

Once the streamer installs the Face Masks Twitch Extension, a viewer can apply an exclusive Twitch Face Mask using a variety of methods:

Become a Tier two or three subscriber: Tier two and three subscribers will unlock up to 24 Face Masks (12 for each tier). Viewers can apply a Face Mask when they first subscribe, resubscribe, or use Bits. Use Bits: Tier two and three subscribers will have access to all of the Face Masks they have unlocked from their subscription for the entirety of their subscription term. Two Twitch exclusive Face Masks are available for free to all users when sending bits regardless of their subscription status. One mask will be available for free regardless if a viewer is donating through the streamers Face Mask donation page or sending Bits through the extension.

“Creating new ways for streamers to interact with their audience and monetize their channel is no easy task,” said Ali Moiz, CEO of Streamlabs. “Twitch provides a stable foundation for streamers and the industry as a whole to grow. As such, we are thrilled to expand Face Masks in new and innovative ways to bring more value to creators and their communities.”

“We’re pleased to partner with Streamlabs to give our streamers’ most dedicated fans unique ways to play a role in creating the moment,” said Amir Shevat, VP of Product, Developer Experience at Twitch.

Face Masks is only available to streamers using Streamlabs OBS. In order to opt-in to Face Masks, a Twitch Partner or Affiliate must do the following:

Enable Face Masks in the Streamlabs OBS dashboard Install the Twitch Face Mask Extension In Streamlabs OBS, Click on the Face Mask Settings Icon and enable Subscriber Masks

In addition to the exclusive 26 Face Masks available for purchasing subscriptions and sending Bits, viewers can unlock up to 70 additional Face Masks by donating through a streamer’s Face Mask donation page. Face Masks unlocked through this method will be available when using Bits in the extension.

About Streamlabs:

