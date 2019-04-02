Medfusion Partners with athenahealth’s Marketplace Program to Drive Adoption of Online Patient Self-Scheduling

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medfusion, a leading provider of patient experience solutions, today announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc. through athenahealth’s Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth’s growing network of 120,000 healthcare providers, allowing patients to book appointments directly from a provider’s website—that fully conform to practice rules.

“Medfusion solutions simplify practice workflows and improve the patient experience,” said Kimberly Labow, Medfusion CEO. “We are excited to partner with athenahealth to accelerate the adoption of patient-and-provider-friendly Patient Self-Scheduling Solutions. By providing 24/7 access to scheduling—according to practice-defined rules—providers can fill schedule gaps, decrease call volume, attract new patients, and reduce no-shows.”

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for hospital and ambulatory clients. The company’s vision is to build a national health information backbone to help make healthcare work as it should. As a Marketplace partner, Medfusion joins a network of like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to disrupt established approaches in healthcare that simply aren’t working, aren’t good enough, or aren’t advancing the industry and help providers thrive in the face of industry change.

To learn more about Medfusion’s new integrated application, please visit Medfusions’s product listing page on the Marketplace.

About Medfusion

Medfusion is redefining healthcare IT by centering on the information needs of the patient. The company’s technology breaks down communications barriers between patients and providers while driving revenue and efficiencies for providers. Medfusion’s comprehensive Patient Experience solutions include a flexible patient self-scheduling solution, an industry-leading EMR-agnostic portal that drives patient engagement, and a robust portfolio of healthcare APIs. For more information, please visit medfusion.com.