InageneTM Launches Personalized InsightsTM for Pain Management and Cannabis and Opioid Use.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inagene Diagnostics Inc. is excited to announce the launch of its pain management decision support tool, Personalized InsightsTM, during the Canadian Pain Society’s 40th Annual Scientific Meeting in Toronto. This tool helps clinicians and their patients understand individual differences in one’s genetic profile to specifically answer key questions: 1. which drugs will work best for pain management & pain related conditions such as mood disorders, and 2. what type of cannabis would be best. Furthermore, InageneTM is furthering research on the relevance of genetics on risk for addiction and plans to add this aspect to its Personalized InsightsTM report in the future.

In the shadow of the opioid crisis, unrelieved pain costs Canadians up to $60 billion yearly in health care expenditures and lost productivity.1 Many Canadians struggle to find adequate relief. Genetic variations in drug metabolism mean there is no “one size fits all solution”.2 “We believe in giving patients and their clinicians the knowledge they need to take control and personalize their treatment” said Peter Brenders, Chief Executive Officer, Inagene Diagnostics Inc.

Unlike mainstream consumer DNA tests on the market, Inagene’s Personalized InsightsTM focuses on providing the most comprehensive genetic test for pain management covering 55 genes and 116 variants. Patients receive a detailed report of their own response to relevant medications that will help their clinicians provide personalized medicine.

Inagene’s own dedicated genetics and research testing lab service is available directly to individuals or by recommendation of their clinician. “As we have outlined in our scientific poster presented at the CPS meeting this week, our test brings unique and actionable insights for clinicians from the use of targeted genetic testing” noted Dr. Katherine Siminovitch, FRCP(C), ABIM, Chief Science Advisor, Inagene Diagnostics Inc.

Learn more by viewing this short video or visit our website at inagene.com.

