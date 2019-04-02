Jonathan Van Dyke First Ultramarathon Athlete to Sign Hemp Oil Endorsement

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Functional Remedies, the only award-winning and vertically-integrated manufacturer of whole-plant hemp oil products, announced its partnership with ultramarathon runner Jonathan Van Dyke. Van Dyke will serve as a brand ambassador for Functional Remedies and their many hemp oil products. Jonathan and many distance runners utilize Functional Remedies hemp oil products to enhance their rigorous training regimens and support recovery.

“We are excited to have Jonathan Van Dyke join team Functional Remedies as the first ultramarathon athlete to sign a hemp oil endorsement,” stated Functional Remedies CMO Tony Tomassini. “Such an intense sport requires a well-balanced and effective recovery process. We’re proud Van Dyke added our incredibly efficacious hemp oil into his training routine, and we look forward to watching him go after national records.”

“I use EndoSport hemp oil for two reasons; one is to enhance my ability to train and the other is to recover from my training and competitions,” said Van Dyke. “Running long distance is no joke. It takes a lot of mental and physical endurance. My body has to be in top shape.”

Van Dyke started running ultramarathon races in 2015 and has consistently improved to be among the upper echelon competitors. Jonathan is currently preparing for the upcoming Quad Rock 50, a 50-mile run, at Fort Collins, Colorado on May 11, 2019.

About Functional Remedies

Functional Remedies produces the only hand-pressed, lipid-infused hemp oil, derived from the most nutrient-dense hemp plants, and formulated using a proprietary whole-plant, lipid infusion process. This results in highly efficacious products that deliver the greatest possible entourage effect and are far superior to CBD isolate and concentrate products made with CO2 and chemical extraction processes. Functional Remedies is unique among hemp oil producers as it is the only vertically-integrated company with complete control from farm to cultivation to finished goods. Functional Remedies uses the most respected independent labs to test and verify their ingredient specifications and phytonutrient content. For more information on Functional Remedies and its products, visit https://functionalremedies.com/.