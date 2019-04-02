Taurus Investment Holdings Receives Investment from Shell New Energies for its EcoSmart Solution, LLC Subsidiary

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC, a global real estate private equity investment firm, announced today Shell New Energies LLC will invest in Taurus’s subsidiary EcoSmart Solution, LLC (EcoSmart). EcoSmart is an energy service provider integrating sustainable infrastructure technology in Master Planned Communities.

EcoSmart delivers a streamlined platform, through their network of strategic partnerships in technology, consumer brands and more, for builders to craft affordable, net-zero energy capable homes. Solutions include energy efficient insulation, rooftop solar photovoltaic power, energy saving appliances and home automation products. The platform also enables homeowners to realize savings in heating and cooling costs through the GeoGrid, a shared geothermal loop field energy system, owned and operated by EcoSmart.

“A partnership of an entrepreneurial real estate investment firm with a global energy company is about market access and capabilities,” Taurus Partner and Chairman Prof. Lorenz Reibling observed. “Both companies are trying to produce something that will lead to a better future, better returns for the investors, land developer and builder, a much higher degree of sustainability, and ultimately - and most importantly - a much happier and satisfied homeowner.”

Peter Merrigan, Partner and CEO of Taurus, commented on the deal, “Shell is one of the largest energy companies in the world and is also a leader in the transition to sustainable energy. They saw EcoSmart Solution as an innovative, applied strategy to bring zero energy capable homes as the new standard to the U.S. housing market. The power and scale of Shell will give us the financial capability and the overall expertise to expand this market.”

Brian Davis, VP Energy Solutions at Shell New Energies, explained, “Energy efficient and renewable infrastructure, as part of new home construction, has the potential to be a significant market in the U.S. We are impressed by what Taurus and EcoSmart have achieved and their vision for realizing more sustainable and affordable new homes. We are investing capital and technological expertise to help the team at EcoSmart further enhance their offerings to builders and homeowners in support of Shell’s strategy to offer more and cleaner energy solutions to customers.”

EcoSmart’s vision and capabilities are demonstrated at the award-winning 2,000-acre Whisper Valley community in Austin, Texas, a Taurus development. At full build-out Whisper Valley includes 7,500 affordable and sustainable homes, two million square feet of commercial space, two schools and the 600-acre Whisper Valley Park. Each home is connected with EcoSmart’s ultra-efficient centrally installed GeoGrid, a community-wide geothermal loop system, developed prior to the land development process. The system provides clean geothermal heating and cooling. In addition, every house includes a high-quality geothermal Heatpump, a Solar PV-System, Smart Home technology and a connection to the superfast Google Fiber 1 GB network. Whisper Valley was voted as Green Builder Sustainable Community of the Year.

EcoSmart recently received the prestigious National Green Builder Media Award for the best Sustainable Innovation 2019 in the U.S.

About Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC

Established in 1976, Taurus is a global real estate private equity firm with over 40 years of experience as a general partner, investor, and operator. Currently active in the United States, Western Europe, Asia, and South America, the firm makes strategic investments into value-add, core-plus, and development opportunities.

Throughout North America and Europe, Taurus is consistently recognized as one of the premier owner operators of both directly managed and joint venture commercial real estate. To date, Taurus has purchased and sold more than 40 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of residential, office, industrial, retail and other commercial real estate assets throughout the world with a total acquisition value of over $6.5 billion. www.tiholdings.com.

About Shell New Energies

Shell established its New Energies division in 2016. Shell New Energies focuses on two main areas: new fuels for transport, such as advanced biofuels and hydrogen; and power, by being involved at almost every stage of the process, from generating electricity, to buying and selling it, to supplying it directly to customers. Shell’s New Energies business is seeking to leverage the company’s strengths and to invest in commercial opportunities in fast-growing parts of the energy industry, such as energy services. For more information, go to www.shell.com/newenergies.