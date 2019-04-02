AeroVironment Awarded $17.4 Million Puma AE Unmanned Aircraft Systems Foreign Military Sales Contract for United States Ally

RIO DE JANEIRO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LAAD 2019, Booth #O.70, Hall 4, US Pavilion – AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV), a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems for both defense and commercial applications, today announced it received a $17,356,084 firm-fixed-price contract in March 2019 to provide Puma™ AE II small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), training and support to an allied nation. Delivery is anticipated by September 2019.

“The combat-proven Puma AE delivers rapid and effective tactical Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance in a wide range of operating environments – over land and sea – providing the actionable intelligence to help customers proceed with certainty,” said David Sharpin, vice president, sales and business development for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment’s family of small drones comprise the majority of all unmanned aircraft in the U.S. DoD inventory, and its rapidly growing international customer base numbers more than 45 allied governments. “This contract award is another indication of the unique capabilities and value international customers recognize in our small UAS solutions,” said Sharpin.

The AeroVironment Puma AE is a fully man-portable drone designed for land and maritime operations. Capable of landing in water or on land, the all-environment Puma, with its Mantis i45 sensor suite, empowers the operator with extended flight time and a level of imaging capability never before available in the small UAS class.

About AeroVironment Small UAS

The RQ-11B Raven®, RQ-12A Wasp® and RQ-20A/B Puma™ comprise AeroVironment’s Family of Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems. Operating with a common ground control system (GCS), this Family of Systems provides increased capability to the warfighter that can give ground commanders the option of selecting the appropriate aircraft based on the type of mission to be performed. This increased capability has the potential to provide significant force protection and force multiplication benefits to small tactical units and security personnel. AeroVironment provides logistics services worldwide to ensure a consistently high level of operational readiness and provides mission services for customers requiring only the information its small UAS produce. AeroVironment has delivered thousands of new and replacement small unmanned air vehicles to customers within the United States and to more than 45 allied governments.

About AeroVironment, Inc.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) provides customers with more actionable intelligence so they can proceed with certainty. Based in California, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information visit www.avinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain additional contracts; changes in the regulatory environment; the activities of competitors; failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; failure to expand into new markets; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology with current products; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

