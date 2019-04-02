Ballogy, VYPE Media Partner to Deliver Exclusive Sports Media Experiences to Youth Athletes

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports, announced today they are teaming with VYPE Media, a nationwide network of publishers, reporters, writers, and affiliates that collect, produce, package, and distribute high school and youth sports media content. Exclusive sport media content such as data, statistics, editorials, photography and video will be published in the Ballogy app, reaching thousands of developing young athletes.

“Our mission is to offer athletes, coaches, families, students, fans and the community a forum to engage and celebrate young athletes and their achievements – both on and off the field – across multiple ecosystems,” said Matt Malatesta, Chief Content Officer for VYPE Media. “Ballogy offers us another great distribution channel as we continue that mission. We are excited to be able to offer exclusive and targeted content to Ballogy’s growing userbase of athletes.”

Additionally, VYPE Media owns and operates events with a focus on youth sports. VYPE Hoops was launched to execute organized, competitive youth basketball events. Ballogy’s athlete performance tracking will now be offered at VYPE Hoops camps and tournaments. Collaborative camps and clinics will also be offered in an effort to provide more exposure for players via VYPE Media publications and Ballogy Leaderboards. Leaderboards will shine light on top performers from multiple categories (shooting, vertical, lane agility, and more).

Ballogy Official Testing™ is a standard assessment which measures, tracks and evaluates the growth and progress of a young athlete’s development over time. The assessment is designed to take an athlete through a methodology of contests and drills, providing real-time feedback from certified coaches. Official scores are recorded and preserved within an athlete’s Ballogy app profile for ongoing measurement and improvement.

In addition to offering the best in athletic performance tracking technology, Ballogy’s mobile application also offers an interactive social component which provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share content with coaches, schools and teammates, giving young athletes visibility and opportunity to distinguish themselves from the competition.

“This partnership is a natural fit between two organizations motivated to help young athletes grow and succeed,” said Todd Young, Founder and CEO of Ballogy. “This partnership enables us to offer our network of athletes and coaches unique and targeted content they can’t find anywhere else.”

The Ballogy app is currently offered for basketball with additional sports coming soon. It is available for free in Google Play and the App Store.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. www.ballogy.com

About VYPE Media

VYPE Media, headquartered in Houston, TX, provides exclusive content and services for high school and youth sports. With unique approaches to the promotion of student athletics, VYPE Media engages local communities of players, teams, coaches, families and fans and develops student athletes, helps schools improve success rates, and provides compelling opportunities for advertisers and sponsors wanting to reach the $15 billion high school and youth sports market. www.vypemedia.com