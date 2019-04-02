FantasySpin, STATS Extend Partnership to Bring Player Projections to Fantasy Sports Platform

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STATS, the revolutionary leader in sports AI, announced today the extension of work with FantasySpin, a patented fantasy sports game, to provide player-specific projections and game data to the platform.

FantasySpin offers a unique fantasy application, allowing users to create a lineup with a “spin” or “spins,” rather than drafting, bringing luck and strategy to who a user will pick. By extending with STATS, FantasySpin customers can connect with the latest scores, while using STATS’ fantasy projections to make an educated decision on how a player is expected to perform. The agreement extends a longstanding partnership between FantasySpin and STATS, which includes data and projections for NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL games.

“Fantasy games have become a major part of the second-screen experience for sports fans, and FantasySpin offers a unique competition through random spin and skilled drawing,” said Steve Xeller, Chief Revenue Officer at STATS. “STATS continues to invest in the latest artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to scour through our immense database faster, making fantasy predictions more accurate. We couldn’t be more thrilled to extend our agreement with FantasySpin.”

FantasySpin has already begun development of a new PGA golf fantasy game using STATS’ data. As part of the agreement, FantasySpin and STATS will explore expanding their offerings into even more leagues.

“As a fantasy sports app, we want to connect with all ranges of fantasy players—from daily fantasy sports experts, to novices,” said Steve “Dakota” Happas, CEO and Co-Founder of FantasySpin. “By using STATS data, we can connect our users with all the games going on and provide updates on how their players are performing. The player projections make this a true game-changer, allowing fans to pick their team based on AI-driven suggestions.”

Fans looking to test their luck and fantasy skill can download the FantasySpin app in the Apple Store, Google Play, or at https://www.fantasyspin.com/.

About STATS

STATS collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary AI to unlock the past, present and future of everything sport. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry with AutoSTATS, the first-ever AI-powered technology to collect comprehensive sports data from any television broadcast. The world’s most innovative brands, technology companies, media, fantasy, gaming, teams and leagues trust STATS to provide world-class artificial intelligence solutions to engage billions of fans. STATS combines the industry’s fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking, and the latest in AI and machine learning to provide unparalleled media and team performance solutions. For more information, go to www.stats.com and follow STATS on Twitter @STATS_Insights.

About FantasySpin

FantasySpin combines the excitement of fantasy sports with the thrill of virtual slot machines. Create your fantasy team by spinning available players at random then locking in your favorite players to submit your lineup into tournaments. Play against everyone or create private crew tourneys & challenge your friends! FantasySpin is a free-to-play virtual currency game offering NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL & PGA* contests. FantasySpin is a patented mobile fantasy sports game (available on both Android and iOS).