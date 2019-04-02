Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Reports 2018 Year-End Financial Results and Progress Updates

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced the filing of their financial results for FY 2018, ending December 31, 2018, as well as updates on the Company’s growth and progress for 2018 in the following areas:

Revenues:

Development of distributor network in 2018 led to commencement of commercial sales in Q1 2019 to Indian distributors. The sales consisted of primer sets for the non-clinical identification of tuberculosis, malaria, and human papillomavirus (HPV), engineered using the Co-Diagnostics’ proprietary design process and patented CoPrimer™ technology, as well as other test reagents and components used in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

Company expanded target markets to include Central and South America, announced exclusive distributor agreement in the Dominican Republic, and conducted training and sales seminars with nearly 20 labs and hospitals, setting up near-term sales potential.

Strategic Relationships:

Construction of the facility for CoSara Diagnostics Pvt Ltd., the Company’s joint venture with Synbiotics Limited for manufacturing and sales in India, progressed towards completion in 2018; Company representatives are scheduled to attend the inaugural opening in April 2019.

Co-Diagnostics signed license agreement with LGC, Biosearch for use of CoPrimer technology in the agriculture, livestock, and aquabio markets, seen as a major industry validation of the technology in multiplexing and SNP detection applications.

Company’s vector (mosquito) control program initiated in the United States; as testing mosquitos and other animal vectors does not involve human samples, domestic sales are not dependent on IVD approval (510(k) or Premarket Authorization) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Regulatory:

The Company received two major regulatory approvals in the form of CV-IVD clearance for their Logix Smart™ MTB (tuberculosis) test and Logix Smart Zika test.

A third CE-IVD clearance for the Logix Smart ZDC (Zika-dengue-chikunguna) multiplex test, the Company’s first multi-pathogen assay, was also more recently received.

CE-IVD clearance facilitates sale of products in Europe, and all other countries and jurisdictions that accept CE markings as valid regulatory approval for in vitro diagnostics.

Intellectual Property:

Co-Diagnostics’ suite of intellectual property expanded upon receiving US patent protection for its flagship CoPrimer technology, opening the door for future license agreements of the technology and offering primer design services for PCR tests built on the platform.

The Company further expanded its international licensing and revenue opportunities following receipt of UK patent for RapidProbe™ design technology.

Technology:

Company announced major milestones in scientific advancement of its CoPrimer technology, demonstrating its potential in multiplex SNP genotyping applications. The advancement was a result of an ongoing research and development study with LGC, Biosearch, which helped to set the stage for a subsequent license agreement.

Financial:

All debt incurred in 2018 was eliminated in the sale of $3 million of preferred shares in January 2019, which consisted of negotiating the conversion of a $2M note to preferred stock, and an additional sale of $1M of preferred shares for cash, leaving the Company debt-free.

Company announced the filing of an S-3 shelf registration to sell an aggregate amount of $25 million shares of its common stock, of which the Company sold 3,925,716 shares for gross proceeds of approximately $5.5 million in Q1 2019.

Dwight Egan, CEO of Co-Diagnostics, commented, “The milestones achieved during 2018 underscore the validation and uniqueness of our platform and our ability to obtain regulatory clearance for our tests. As a result of the above and our recent financings, we now have the resources and approvals required to begin commercializing our technology in several verticals and markets. We look forward to continuing our positive momentum in 2019 and beyond.”

CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS: Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 950,237 $ 3,534,454 Accounts receivable ,net 13,420 — Inventory 18,153 9,068 Prepaid expenses 70,103 908,352 Total current assets 1,051,913 4,451,874 Property and equipment, net 156,138 165,567 Investment in joint venture 345,121 44,885 Total other long-term assets 501,259 210,452 Total assets $ 1,553,172 $ 4,662,326 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLER’S EQUITY (DEFICIT): Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 148,967 $ 40,819 Accrued expenses 174,444 96,645 Accrued expenses (related party) 120,000 480,000 Current notes payable net of $91,428 and $0 discount, respectively 1,908,572 — Deferred income current — 10,792 Total current liabilities 2,351,983 628,256 Long-term Liabilities Accrued liabilities (related-party) 260,000 — Deferred income long-term — 183,546 Total long-term liabilities 260,000 183,546 Total liabilities 2,611,983 811,802 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT): Common stock, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 12,923,383 and 12,317,184 shares issued and outstanding, respectively. 12,923 12,317 Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized — — Additional paid-in capital 17,622,433 16,260,651 Accumulated deficit (18,694,167 ) (12,422,444 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (1,058,811 ) 3,850,524 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 1,553,172 $ 4,662,326