BuildingIQ Joins Intel IoT Solutions Alliance to Accelerate Growth of Intelligent Devices and Analytics

BuildingIQ has joined the invitation-only Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance that works to drive revenue growth and market share for over 500 members in the IoT space. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BuildingIQ (ASX: BIQ) has joined the invitation-only Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance that works to drive revenue growth and market share for over 500 members in the IoT space. The Alliance seeks to build a strong and sustainable market advantage through a solution-centered ecosystem program based on Intel architecture. BuildingIQ joins Intel and the ecosystem of partner companies like Dell, GE Healthcare and Hewlett Packard Enterprise to accelerate the design and deployment of IoT devices and analytics.

“The promise of IoT solutions rests on a reliable, secure and always-on connection to the cloud,” said Steve Nguyen, vice president of products for BuildingIQ. “We partner with Intel because their hardware is proven to be superior in creating the ultra-reliable network required to run our building analytics, outcome-based fault detection and optimized control-as-a-service for international customers.”

BuildingIQ has gained a leadership position in the smart buildings market with its technology-enabled services that optimize operations, energy savings, and tenant comfort. BuildingIQ’s 5i Platform grows and learns with the evolving needs of a building, regardless of its state, and scales to meet the needs of an entire portfolio of properties. At the core of most BuildingIQ deep analytics and cloud-driven, optimized control deployments is a small-footprint Intel NUC, with an Intel Celeron or Intel Core processor, sitting behind the customer’s firewall that is the intelligent gateway connecting building assets to the BuildingIQ Cloud.

Register for the Webinar: A Holistic Approach to Building Operations

Intel and BuildingIQ representatives will join panelists from the YMCA of Greater New York and Gotham 360 for a live online webinar titled, “A Holistic Approach to Building Operations,” held on April 10, 2019, from 11am-12pm Pacific time. During this live session, panelists will discuss the benefits of approaching building operations from a holistic mindset that acknowledges how building systems and component are interconnected as well as how to leverage and share data across IoT, building equipment and cloud-based applications for buildings.

BuildingIQ (ASX: BIQ) helps building owners and operators worldwide lower energy use, increase building operations efficiency and enhance tenant comfort. The Company’s 5i cloud-based platform and Managed Services deliver on the promise of Internet of Things (IoT) for buildings with none of the drawbacks. Over 125M square feet of building space is currently under management with BuildingIQ.

