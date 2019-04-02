Familiar Creatures Launches New Brand Campaign for Devils Backbone Brewing Company

In Virginia, a live story is exactly what it sounds like. #slowbynature

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Familiar Creatures announced today the biggest campaign yet for Virginia-based brewery, Devils Backbone Brewing Company. The fully-integrated campaign defines what it means to be “Slow By Nature,” a philosophy that speaks to how long it takes to brew lagers, as well as the easy-going rural location the brewer inhabits. Slow by Nature is a call to slow things down in an increasingly busy world. The campaign offers a refreshing take on modern concepts like live streams, hot spots and live stories.

The films were shot by the up-and-coming directing team, Truth Bullet, comprised of award-winning editor, Andre Betz, and ex-Arnold Worldwide ECD, David Register. The Boston-based directors also edited and colored the work, while former GEICO executive producer, Molly Schaaf, was the sole producer of the nimble production.

“This project is the epitome of why we formed Familiar Creatures—23 films for the usual budget of one national TV spot. Even though most of them were :15s and :6s, we were still able to make them match the relaxed feel of our campaign,” said Justin Bajan, co-founder/creative director of Familiar Creatures.

“The craft beer space is more competitive than ever and we needed to stand out on the national stage. I love how Familiar Creatures gave us breakthrough work while also helping us define what it means to be 'Slow by Nature,'” said Marisa Black, Director of Marketing at Devils Backbone.

The work launched this month through paid social, pre-roll, print and banners. Familiar Creatures also partnered with R&R Partners to create an AR App for three of their beers. That app is available in the App Store and Google Play Store.

View a few of the films here:

“Anthem” - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbJrMj33Uj0

“Hey Alexa” - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vo05gwhnmHc

More of the work can be viewed at https://www.familiarcreatures.com/work

Familiar Creatures is an advertising agency based in Richmond, VA. Formed in 2018 by industry veterans, the agency’s production company-model allows them to deliver high quality creative efficiently and affordably for challenger brands.

Devils Backbone Brewing Company specializes in award-winning lagers, inspired by the great brewing traditions of Europe and the ingenuity of modern craft brewing. Devils Backbone operates two breweries in central Virginia. Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows located in scenic Nelson County, and the Outpost Brewery & Tap Room, in Lexington, VA.