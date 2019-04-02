Swenson Healthcare Expands Clinical Services with EmpRes Healthcare Management

TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swenson Healthcare, a clinical practice group dedicated to the care of patients in post-acute care facilities, reached an agreement with EmpRes Healthcare Management to provide medical services to three of its post-acute facilities in Washington state. Services to these facilities from Swenson Healthcare are in full operation effective immediately.

The three EmpRes facilities are in Auburn, Tacoma, and Seattle. Swenson Healthcare is responsible for providing medical services at these facilities, ensuring the delivery of high quality care to each patient. Also, Swenson Healthcare will direct and coordinate an appropriate care transition plan for each patient during their episode of care. Stan Flemming, DO, Chief Medical Officer at Swenson Healthcare, manages and directs strategic clinical initiatives for the company. In his role, Dr. Flemming provides supervision and oversight for the Medical Directors who are responsible for patient care at the EmpRes facilities. Additionally, each facility is assigned a Physician Assistant or Nurse Practitioner, employed directly by Swenson Healthcare, to provide on-site patient care each weekday.

Swenson Healthcare President Raymond Thompson commented, “EmpRes has a strong and highly respected reputation in Washington state as a dedicated provider of post-acute care services. Swenson Healthcare fully shares their philosophy of focus and commitment to post-acute care in order to optimize the quality of the patient experience. We welcome this partnership, and we look forward to continued success with the EmpRes organization.”

Deb Sanderfield-Hoven, Vice President Network Innovations at EmpRes, expressed her support for the new alliance. She stated, “EmpRes Healthcare Management LLC is pleased to have Swenson Healthcare providing medical services within our communities at Seattle Medical, Alaska Gardens and Canterbury House. We are pleased to have a provider and a Medical Director who operates under our core values of integrity, dedication and empathy. Our new partnership with Swenson Healthcare allows us to have onsite provider services five days/week. We believe this will assist us in continuing to provide the highest quality of care to those we service.”

Based in Vancouver, WA, EmpRes Healthcare Management currently operates over sixty post-acute care facilities in nine western and northern midwest states, including more than 20 facilities in Washington.

About Swenson Healthcare:

Swenson Healthcare is a clinical practice group dedicated to serving post-acute care patients throughout Washington state. With over twenty years’ experience as a physician executive, triple-board certified founder Darren Swenson MD is deeply committed to the community-based care of patients in the post-acute care setting. Swenson Healthcare’s mission is to ensure that the patient receives excellent quality care, both today and in the future, whether the patient transitions to home or to another facility. For enquiries from post-acute facilities and health plans in the state of Washington, or clinicians interested in a career with Swenson Healthcare, please email info@swensonhealthcare.com.