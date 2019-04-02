Söderberg & Partners Selects Charles River IMS to Streamline and Consolidate Investment Management Processes

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Söderberg & Partners, a leading Nordic advisor and distributor of insurance and financial products, has selected the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) to improve its investment servicing offering. Söderberg will use Charles River IMS to manage its growing number of investment funds and discretionary client accounts.

“With Charles River IMS, our investment team will have access to a single platform to build portfolios, carry out pre and post trade compliance checks and execute trades,” said Joel Grönberg, Head of Söderberg & Partners Securities. “By streamlining and centralising our investment management processes, we are in a better position for future growth.”

“To stay competitive, buy-side firms are looking for new routes to market and ways to introduce innovative products,” said Gavin Lavelle, Managing Director EMEA, Charles River. “Using a scalable investment management platform like Charles River IMS, clients such as Soderberg will be able to maximize investment performance, meet increasing regulatory requirements and achieve strategic revenue goals.”

About Charles River, a State Street Company

Charles River Development, a State Street Company, enables sound and efficient investing across all asset classes. Investment firms in more than 40 countries use Charles River IMS to manage more than US$25 Trillion in assets in the institutional investment, wealth management and hedge fund industries. Our Software as a Service-based solution (SaaS) is designed to automate and simplify investment management on a single platform – from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we support clients globally with more than 750 employees in 11 regional offices. For more information, please visit www.crd.com.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $31.62 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.51 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2018, State Street operates in more than 100 geographic markets worldwide, including the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, visit State Street’s website at www.statestreet.com.

*This figure is presented as of December 31, 2018 and includes approximately $32.44 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

State Street Corporation One Lincoln Street, Boston, MA 02111-2900.

© 2019 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

About Söderberg & Partners

Söderberg & Partners was founded in 2004 and is today a leading non-bank provider of wealth management and corporate insurance services in the Nordic region and the Netherlands. Söderberg & Partners has in 15 years achieved a market leading position with regards to customer satisfaction and market presence within all segments in which it is active. For additional information about Söderberg & Partners, please visit Söderberg & Partners’ website at www.soderbergpartners.se.

