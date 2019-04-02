Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance Leverages Guidewire InsuranceNow via Guidewire Cloud

OKLAHOMA CITY & FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance, the state’s largest domestic insurance provider, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that OKFB Insurance will leverage Guidewire InsuranceNow™, a core component of Guidewire InsurancePlatform™, delivered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution via Guidewire Cloud™. This move will enable OKFB Insurance to adapt quickly to changing market demands and enhance customer service.

OKFB Insurance has been managing InsuranceNow on premises since 2007 to transform how it does business and enhance its commitment to serving its policyholders, agents and support staff. The company is currently moving InsuranceNow from on premises to Guidewire Cloud across all lines of business in the state of Oklahoma.

Guidewire Cloud is powered by AWS’s highly resilient cloud infrastructure, with SLAs backed by experienced Guidewire teams and SaaS-certified partners spanning application management, system administration, security and compliance, upgrades, QA testing, health checks and other services. With Guidewire Cloud, insurers can focus on business agility while transferring undifferentiating IT responsibilities to Guidewire.

“We have developed a deep partnership with Guidewire through our decade-long use of InsuranceNow, providing us with the opportunity to upgrade our IT capabilities in the cloud so that the company can stay ahead of our competitors and market trends,” said Stephanie Helling, vice president, Information Services, OKFB Insurance. “We are confident that moving to Guidewire Cloud will help increase our IT staff efficiency by freeing them from having to constantly maintain our systems and instead empowering them to be able to focus on driving mission-critical business objectives to further accelerate our growth and continue our commitment of providing the very best insurance products and service we can offer to our policyholders and agents.”

“We applaud OKFB Insurance’s recognition of the advantages in running its business in Guidewire Cloud,” said Steve Sherry, chief sales officer, Guidewire Software. “We are humbled by the company’s vote of confidence in our cloud services capabilities and applaud its mission of providing quality insurance to all Oklahomans.”

