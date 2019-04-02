Staples Reinvented: Digital and Delivery Business Launches New Brand Centered on Being The Worklife Fulfillment Company

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Staples, Inc., today announced a comprehensive transformation of its digital and delivery brand and approach to engaging with business customers large and small. The new strategy is driven by the company’s commitment to helping professionals make their workplaces more productive and connected, and to provide products and services designed to help inspire colleagues to do their best, most creative work. The recognition that work can be more than just a job, but rather a career fueled by purpose, people and fulfillment, is what Staples refers to as “Worklife”.

“ Our customers have a passion for making their workplace the best it can be,” said Sandy Douglas, Staples’ Chief Executive Officer. “ At Staples, we share that passion. Worklife fulfillment is about helping businesses of all sizes as they create the most dynamic and productive work environments for their teams.”

“ Our customers deserve more than just an algorithm for ordering products for their business,” he continued. “ They are creative, collaborative, idea-driven professionals, and the go-to person for their workplace. Our team’s role in their success is to provide product and service solutions at great prices, and to understand their business needs.”

A New Logo for a New Way of Working

After well over a quarter-century of being known for its slanted L logo, Staples is introducing a new logo signaling its brand evolution and the enhanced experience it is delivering to its customers. The staple now plays a more prominent role, set in a friendly and approachable font. The new simplified and modernized icon is also a more direct representation of the Staples’ name.

“ Today’s workplace is evolving and so is Staples,” said Marshall Warkentin, Chief Marketing Officer, Staples. “ Employees are increasingly looking for a more dynamic environment that is flexible and that recognizes their creativity and constantly changing needs. Our new logo is symbolic of the commitment we are making to our customers: they are innovative, forward-thinking problem-solvers, and it’s important for them to know that we are, too. Our solutions for Worklife extend well beyond business essentials. We have expertise in furniture, technology, pack and ship and facilities. And we are partners to our customers every step of the way.”

Five Innovative Product Brands to Fuel Worklife Fulfillment

In support of its new brand, Staples has developed a series of new independent product brands, partnering with designers and customers to create products designed to inspire creativity and energy throughout the everyday Worklife experience. These five product lines each target a specific business need:

TRU RED™: Thoughtfully designed business essentials to help teams work, create and innovate better such as pens, notebooks, shredders, organizational accessories, and more

Thoughtfully designed business essentials to help teams work, create and innovate better such as pens, notebooks, shredders, organizational accessories, and more NXT Technologies™: Technology solutions that keep teams connected and productive – wherever work takes them

Technology solutions that keep teams connected and productive – wherever work takes them Coastwide Professional™: Professional-grade facility supplies that are built to spec for no wasted product or labor

Professional-grade facility supplies that are built to spec for no wasted product or labor Union & Scale™: Furniture and décor collections that work together in perfect harmony

Furniture and décor collections that work together in perfect harmony Perk™: Quality breakroom essentials with just the right touch of personality *coming soon

These new brands are now available on Staples.com and StaplesAdvantage.com and will also be sold through Staples’ partner companies Quill.com and Hi-Touch Business Services. Beginning April 14, 2019, TRU RED™ and NXT Technologies™ will be available in Staples retail stores, with plans for additional brands to also rollout to retail stores in the coming months. Additional products from each brand will be introduced throughout 2019.

Powerful Digital Experience and A Smart Publication to Ensure Customer Success

Central to the reimagined brand is an upcoming new, interactive digital experience to make it easier for customers to build a workplace that makes every employee’s Worklife fulfilling and collaborative. The future online experience will connect customers to products and solutions in a variety of ways, from intelligent content and peer recommendations, to intuitive shopping and buying tools.

Staples is also rolling out The Loop, a product solutions guide dedicated to helping business professionals design and deliver smart solutions for their workplace. The Loop will feature innovative and creative ways to deploy and maximize a wide range of office products and tools.

To accompany its new brand, Staples is launching new pages on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and utilizing a new hashtag: #WorklifeSolutions.

Staples is starting the transformation with their digital and delivery brand and plans to introduce new and exciting features for its retail business in the future.

About Staples

Staples is The Worklife Fulfillment Company, helping businesses of all sizes be more productive, connected and inspired — however and wherever they work today. With dedicated account teams, category professionals, innovative brands and a curated product assortment for business, Staples provides customized solutions to help organizations achieve their goals. The company operates in North America through eCommerce and direct sales, and is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts. More information about Staples is available at staples.com®.