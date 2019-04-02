ProAmpac and L’Oréal – Matrix Package Wins Two Graphic Design USA Awards

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flexible packaging leader ProAmpac today joined with L’Oréal – Matrix Hair Care to celebrate acceptance of two Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) awards for “disruptive” consumer packaging that has helped “drive sales” and “reinforce the importance of packaging graphics” in successful on-shelf marketing.

GDUSA, a magazine and information resource for graphic design professionals, announced today that L’Oréal – Matrix Hair Care’s Total Results Hair Care Holiday Kits 2018 have earned GDUSA’s American Package Design Award and the American Graphic Design Award.

The award-winning packaging is produced by ProAmpac, the leader in flexible packaging, and collaborative innovation partner with L’Oréal – Matrix Hair Care, the haircare and hair color company that is part of L’Oreal USA’s Professional Products Division.

“We wanted our holiday program to stand out and be disruptive on shelf," said Elizabeth Richardson, assistant vice president haircare & channel marketing for L’Oréal – Matrix Hair Care.

“In collaboration with ProAmpac, our vision of creating a limited-edition kit was brought to life through flexible packaging typically not seen in beauty. The brilliant metallics captured the brand’s energy and playfulness, and it didn’t hurt that it helped drive sales too!” Richardson added.

“GDUSA’s awards reinforce the importance of packaging graphics. They serve as confirmation of ProAmpac’s investment in equipment and people dedicated to packaging that attracts attention as well as protecting our customers’ products,” said Adam Grose, chief commercial officer.

“These awards also underscore ProAmpac’s approach to collaborative innovation, in which the brand leader and packaging company combine forces to develop breakout packaging concepts,” Grose said.

To learn more about ProAmpac’s flexible packaging and graphics expertise contact Marketing@ProAmpac.com or go to ProAmpac.com

About Matrix

MATRIX, the leading professional haircare and haircolor company in the United States, is part of Loreal USA's Professional Products Division. Founded in 1980, MATRIX is committed to the development of the salon professional and offers a wide range of products including: COLORGRAPHICS, COLORINSIDER, Color Sync, Logics, Oil Wonders, SOBOOST, SOCOLOR, Style Link, and Total Results (MATRIX professional products are available only in salons and can be guaranteed authentic when purchased from authorized retailers.) Visit Matrix.com for hairstyle and haircolor inspiration as well as MATRIX trends and tips!

To connect and chat with MATRIX go to http://www.facebook.com/matrix; http://www.instagram.com/biolage/: http://www.youtube.com/matrix; http://www.twitter.com/matrixfamily; http://www.pinterest.com/matrixfamily

For additional information, please contact Chandra Magnuson (917) 937-2098 or cmagnuson@matrix.com

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering unparalleled in the industry. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital acquires and operates North America-based middle-market companies with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. Led by Tony Pritzker and the former investment and operating professionals of Pritzker Group Private Capital, the firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long-term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.