Your Olympic Dream Begins Here; 24 Hour Fitness and the U.S. Olympic Committee Conduct Nationwide Search for the Next Olympic Hopeful: Seeking Elite Athletes to Test Their Skills Against the Best

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an effort to identify the nation’s best athletes, the United States Olympic Committee has partnered with fitness leader 24 Hour Fitness to conduct a nationwide search for the Next Olympic Hopeful. All interested athletes will be able to demonstrate their athleticism and show what sets them apart during the first round of Milk Life presents, The Next Olympic Hopeful program. In partnership with the USOC, 24 Hour Fitness will host exclusive, in-club tryouts at 11 clubs nationwide. Your Olympic Dream Begins Here – Saturday, April 13, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at tryouts in participating clubs. Information is available at: www.24hourfitness.com/NextOlympicHopeful

The Tryouts:

On April 13, athletes will complete several in-person tests demonstrating strength, mobility and endurance with the goal of qualifying for the next step of the Next Olympic Hopeful journey. Tests include: 30-meter sprint, pull ups and vertical jump, to show how they stack up against the country’s top athletes.

Athletes unable to attend in-person tryouts are encouraged to apply through the online portal: www. TeamUSA.org/NextOlympicHopeful.

The Finalists:

In mid-July, approximately 50 finalists (25 men and 25 women) will advance to the second round of competition

Finalists will travel to the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, the epicenter of world-class training for American athletes, for additional screening and sport-specific training for the chance to win one of six coveted spots to train with Team USA.

The Winner’s Announcement:

The finalists’ journey will be highlighted on Team USA social and digital channels and the entire program, including announcement of the winners, will be featured on USOC Productions documentary Milk Life presents , The Next Olympic Hopeful , airing on NBC in December 2019.

, , airing on NBC in December 2019. The six winners will be invited to Team USA training camps in one of six Olympic sports – bobsled, cycling, rowing, rugby, skeleton and weightlifting.

From there, the opportunities are endless!

“We are thrilled to partner with the USOC for the third consecutive year as they search for new Olympic-caliber talent,” said Tom Lapcevic, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, 24 Hour Fitness. “Because many athletes don’t discover sports such as bobsled and cycling until later in life, this offers a great transition for athletes who decide to try applying their skills to something new. We are so proud of the athletes that have tried out in our clubs. They provide inspiration to all of us that hard work and determination are the advantage to moving forward towards your goals.”

The Opportunities Provided By The Next Olympic Hopeful:

The Next Olympic Hopeful’s first two seasons produced a number of finalists and winners that have gone on to train and compete with Team USA following in-club tryouts at 24 Hour Fitness nationwide. A few of these athletes include:

Josh Williamson : Next Olympic Hopeful bobsled winner in 2017, Williamson quickly catapulted into training, earned a spot on Team USA and has already earned five medals, including two golds, in international competition.

: Next Olympic Hopeful bobsled winner in 2017, Williamson quickly catapulted into training, earned a spot on Team USA and has already earned five medals, including two golds, in international competition. Sylvia Hoffman : A Next Olympic Hopeful finalist turned competitive bobsledder. After training with the team, she was officially named a member of U.S. Women’s National Bobsled Team and now competes internationally, winning her first medal last fall.

: A Next Olympic Hopeful finalist turned competitive bobsledder. After training with the team, she was officially named a member of U.S. Women’s National Bobsled Team and now competes internationally, winning her first medal last fall. Stephanie Grant: After winning the Next Olympic Hopeful spot for the sport of boxing last year, Stephanie continues to train with Team USA and compete for a spot on the team and a chance at Olympic glory.

“When I heard about tryouts for the Next Olympic Hopeful, it was a good chance to test my strength because I was just rehabbing from a shoulder injury,” said Josh Williamson, Winner, Next Olympic Hopeful, Season 1. “I had absolutely no expectations about my chances. The club tryout testing was organized and the trainers conducting the tests made everyone feel comfortable, which created a great atmosphere. Any athlete who has dreamt of competing at this level, needs to seriously give the tryouts a shot. I’m proof of how this one moment can begin to change your life.”

24 Hour Fitness in club tryouts for The Next Olympic Hopeful will take place Saturday, April 13, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the following locations:

San Francisco Bay Area, California: 24 Hour Fitness San Jose, 1610 Crane Court, San Jose, CA 95112

24 Hour Fitness San Jose, 1610 Crane Court, San Jose, CA 95112 Los Angeles, California: 24 Hour Fitness Downey, 8810 Apollo Way, Downey, CA 90242

24 Hour Fitness Downey, 8810 Apollo Way, Downey, CA 90242 San Diego, California: 24 Hour Fitness Balboa, 7715 Balboa Ave., San Diego, CA 92111

24 Hour Fitness Balboa, 7715 Balboa Ave., San Diego, CA 92111 Seattle, Washington: 24 Hour Fitness Bothell, 18006 120 th Ave. NE, Bothell, WA 98011

24 Hour Fitness Bothell, 18006 120 Ave. NE, Bothell, WA 98011 Pearl City, Hawaii: 24 Hour Fitness Pearl City, 1000 Kamehameha Hwy., Pearl City, HI 96782

24 Hour Fitness Pearl City, 1000 Kamehameha Hwy., Pearl City, HI 96782 Denver, Colorado: 24 Hour Fitness Parker Arapahoe, 15900 E. Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO 80016

24 Hour Fitness Parker Arapahoe, 15900 E. Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO 80016 Dallas, Texas: 24 Hour Fitness Castle Hills, 4866 State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX 75056

24 Hour Fitness Castle Hills, 4866 State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX 75056 Houston, Texas: 24 Hour Fitness Katy Bella Terra, 5270 West Grand Parkway South, Richmond, TX

24 Hour Fitness Katy Bella Terra, 5270 West Grand Parkway South, Richmond, TX New York/New Jersey area: 24 Hour Fitness Valley Stream Green Acres, 750 West Sunrise Highway, Valley Stream, NY 11581

24 Hour Fitness Valley Stream Green Acres, 750 West Sunrise Highway, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Miami, Florida: 24 Hour Fitness Miramar, 11645 Red Rd. H-1, Miramar, FL 33025

24 Hour Fitness Miramar, 11645 Red Rd. H-1, Miramar, FL 33025 Orlando, Florida: 24 Hour Fitness The Grove at Winter Park, 4270 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792

About the USOC

Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the United States Olympic Committee serves as both the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States. The USOC is focused on protecting, supporting and empowering America’s athletes, and is responsible for fielding U.S. teams for the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games, and serving as the steward of the Olympic and Paralympic movements in the U.S. For more information, visit TeamUSA.org.

About 24 Hour Fitness

Celebrating 35 years as an industry leader, 24 Hour Fitness transforms lives every day through fitness with a mission to create a healthier, happier world. Wrapped within the company’s vision to change 24 million lives by 2024, a vibrant team of 12,000 fitness professionals and group exercise instructors nationwide share their passion for people in a welcoming club community that offers support and celebrates member successes every day. 24 Hour Fitness is committed to working with a cross section of people and partnerships including athletes and fans through our relationships with the LA Rams, Denver Broncos, Spartan, and the United States Olympic Committee, among others. Opening new clubs on average at the brisk pace of one every few weeks, 24 Hour Fitness is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and serves nearly 4 million members in more than 440 clubs nationwide. To learn more about 24 Hour Fitness and to find the club nearest you, visit www.24hourfitness.com.