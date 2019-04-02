Expensify and SSMP Reach Amicable Resolution

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Expensify, the fastest growing expense reporting software worldwide, and Search and Social Media Partners (SSMP), a leading developer of technologies in the search engine and social networking fields, have reached an amicable resolution regarding SSMP patents in view of litigation filed by SSMP. As part of the resolution, Expensify has removed the implementation of the feature accused of infringement in its products and services, admitted no infringement, made no payment, and believes the revision will have no material impact on its customers.